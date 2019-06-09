Rain postpones Monster Energy Series race at Michigan

Staff Report | NASCAR.com (Contributing: NASCAR Wire Service)

Persistent rain forced the postponement of Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race to a Monday start at Michigan International Speedway.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 is now set for Monday at 5 p.m. ET, airing on FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR officials made the decision to reschedule the 200-lap, 400-mile event following an attempt to get the race started after a one-hour delay Sunday afternoon. The 36-car field completed several pace laps in hopes of reaching a 3:02 ET green flag, but another rain shower forced the cars back to pit road.

Track-drying briefly resumed, but inclement weather continued to halt the process. The track was almost dry by 4:15 p.m. when another rain cell struck. NASCAR officials made the decision at 4:30 p.m. ET to postpone Sunday’s scheduled at-track activity.

Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace and Corey LaJoie passed the time during the rain delay by throwing a football, eventually lobbing it into the grandstand and playing catch with fans who braved the rain.

Clint Bowyer, the defending winner of the race, will line up fifth as Ford drivers make up eight of the top 10 starting spots.

Corey LaJoie-Photo by Tim Jarrold/Speedway Media.

Bubba Wallace-Photo by Tim Jarrold/Speedway Media.

Corey LaJoie and Bubba Wallace during Sunday’s rain delay at Michigan International Speedway.