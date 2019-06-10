Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride Returns to High Point After Record-Breaking Year

Annual Event Offers Sponsors a Chance to Make a Difference

HIGH POINT, N.C. – (June 10, 2019) – The Bobby Labonte Foundation, founded by NASCAR champion racecar driver and High Point businessman Bobby Labonte, broke fundraising and attendance records last year for the Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride – and plans to do it again in 2019. Online registration is now open for the ride, which will return to High Point, N.C. on September 7, 2019 with the ever-popular cocktail party and silent auction scheduled for the night before, on September 6.

The Charity Bike Ride began in 2011, with the goal of advancing the Bobby Labonte Foundation’s mission to support children and families in the Triad area. This is the third year the event will be held in High Point, N.C., where the foundation was recently recognized for its outstanding support of local organizations.

“We are so proud to have been awarded Community Organization of the Year by Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce,” said Bobby Labonte. “The award represents the work of so many: sponsor partnerships, the volunteers and committees, the ride participants, and more. So we are excited to do something great for the community again in 2019. It’s the bicycle that brings us all together, but this is really about helping people right here in our hometown.”

Sponsorships are available now at varying levels, and this year’s grant recipients will be announced by June 14. Organizations requesting grant funding have already submitted their applications to the foundation. To be eligible, the organizations must be based in Davidson, Randolph, Guilford or Forsyth counties and be seeking grant funding for programs or other efforts designed to empower parents and families and build strong foundations for childrens’ future success.

This year, events also include the return of “The Bicycle: Art Meets Form” gallery exhibit at Theatre Art Galleries in High Point, N.C. on Thursday, September 5. A VIP ride and luncheon will be hosted by Labonte the morning of Friday, September 6, followed by an evening silent auction and cocktail party. The Charity Bike Ride starts at 7:30 am Saturday, September 7 and offers cyclists a 40 km, 60 km, or 100 km route.

All of the proceeds from the Charity Bike Ride, the VIP ride, and the silent auction and cocktail party will fund grants for the chosen non-profits. Last year’s recipients, including High Point LEAP, Millis Regional Health Education Center, and Ready for School, Ready for Life, shared more than $50,000 in grant money. Special awards were also presented to the High Point Boys & Girls Club and the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club.

To find out more about the 2019 Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride, to become a sponsor, or to register, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org.

About Bobby Labonte Foundation

The Bobby Labonte Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by NASCAR champion, Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductee and businessman Bobby Labonte in 2003. The Bobby Labonte Foundation vision is a cohesive community in which parents and families are empowered to fulfill children’s needs and together find joy, love and happiness. The Bobby Labonte Foundation works in partnership with the local community and community organizations to empower parents, families and children to build a strong foundation for children’s futures. For more information, visit www.bobbylabontefoundation.org or follow the Bobby Labonte Foundation on Facebook.