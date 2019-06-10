Kaulig Racing Unveils Darlington Throwback Paint Scheme

LEXINGTON, NC – (June 10, 2019) – As the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season heats up, Kaulig Racing is thrilled to unveil its 2019 Darlington Throwback scheme for the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway (Aug. 31).

Raybestos®, a world-renowned brake parts producer, will don the No. 11 Chevy, piloted by Justin Haley. Kaulig Racing’s inspiration for the scheme came from Jeff Burton’s No. 8 car from his rookie Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season in 1994, as well as 1995, where he earned a total of three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.

Kaulig Racing will also be paying tribute to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Kaulig Racing, Bob Kaulig, who previously worked as the Vice President of Sales for Raybestos® from 1985-2008.

﻿“Using the Raybestos® paint scheme from Jeff’s (Burton) rookie year was a no-brainer for us,” said Kaulig Racing President, Chris Rice. “Our CFO, Bob, who happens to be Matt Kaulig’s father, worked for Raybestos® for 23 years, so we thought this was the perfect way to pay homage to him. We really appreciate both Jeff and Raybestos® for giving us the opportunity to use this special paint scheme and give a special surprise to Bob.”

From 1998 to 2010, the Raybestos® Rookie of the Year Award was one of the well-respected and highly sought-after end-of-season NASCAR awards. The award celebrated young drivers and their teams by recognizing their phenomenal efforts during the formative early phase of their careers.

The Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will take place on Saturday, August 31st at Darlington Raceway.

About Kaulig Racing™:

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th (2017) and 12th (2018). Maintaining its technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Raybestos®:

Raybestos® has been a global leader in brake parts for over a century with history dating back to 1902. Extensive testing, along with attention to detail, Raybestos® differentiates themselves from the competition and ensures their customers high-quality and reliable products. To learn more about Raybestos® products, visit https://www.brakepartsinc.com/raybestos/.