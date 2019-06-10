SUPER View! New Alabama Gang Superstretch RV Area Set to Debut during Talladega Superspeedway’s Fall Doubleheader NASCAR Playoff Weekend, Oct. 11-13

TALLADEGA, Ala. – This fall, Talladega Superspeedway fans can catch all the spectacular three- and four-wide racing action on the Alabama Gang Superstretch from the comfort of their “backyard” in the all-new Alabama Gang Superstretch RV area, set to open for the track’s fall doubleheader NASCAR Playoff Weekend, Oct 11-13.

Located on the inside of the track along the Alabama Gang Superstretch, it will add nearly 200 reserved camping spots on gravel, perfect for motorhomes, fifth wheels and pull-behinds. Each spot in the gated community will be 22 feet by 50 feet in size and will provide power and water hookups.

In addition, the Alabama Gang Superstretch RV guests will have immediate access to a lawn viewing area that stretches the majority of the length of the superstretch. Those who reserve their spot for Talladega’s doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend will receive two 5-day infield admission wristbands and one tow vehicle pass. There will also be two additional fan viewing areas inside near the exit of Turn 2 and the entrance to Turn 3 for all fans who have infield wristbands.

Fans can reserve an Alabama Gang Superstretch RV spot in Row 1 for $1,500, while slots in Row 2 are $1,400. For more information, fans can call 855-518-RACE (7223) to speak to a representative or log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/camping.

Adding RV upgrades and amenities is a major aspect of Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar, which will be highlighted by the one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience that will allow fans to be immersed into the sport of NASCAR like never before at the historic track which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year.

The all-new Talladega Garage Experience, which includes access under the same roof where the race cars are being prepped by the race teams, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions, free Wi-Fi and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. It will stretch from the center of the Tri-Oval all the way down near the start-finish line, and will offer guests incredible, delicious $4 or less Value-Priced Concessions (with the exception of the $9 Big One Meatball).

Fans can learn more about the entire project by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation. For ticket information on the track’s NASCAR doubleheader playoff weekend, and all things on Transformation and the Talladega Garage Experience, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

Talladega Superspeedway – which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles) as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

