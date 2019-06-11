DGR-Crosley – Gander Trucks Advance: Iowa Speedway

Track: Iowa Speedway, 7/8 mile tri-oval

Race: 10 of 23

Event: M&M’s 200 (200 laps, 175 miles)

Entries:

No. 17 Raphaël Lessard

No. 54 Natalie Decker

Schedule:

Saturday, June 15

9:30 a.m…………..Practice

11:30 a.m……….Final Practice

5:35 p.m…….….Qualifying (FS1)

8:30 p.m………..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Raphaël Lessard, No. 17 Réseau Dynamique Toyota Tundra

Raphaël Lessard will return to NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series competition this weekend driving the No. 17 Réseau Dynamique Toyota Tundra. Saturday’s M&M’s 200 presented by Casey’s General Store at Iowa Speedway (Newton, Iowa) will mark the first of two races that Lessard picked up with DGR-Crosley this season.

Lessard doesn’t have any previous starts at the 7/8-mile asphalt tri-oval, but he did test at the track earlier this season with Kyle Busch Motorsports. During the test, Lessard was able to run at least 100 laps at the track coined at ‘The Fastest Short Track on the Planet’ to help prepare him for the race weekend. The 17-year-old Canadian driver has two previous Gander Trucks start which occurred at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Dover (Del.) International Speedway where he placed 14th and 11th respectively. Lessard has also competed in two ARCA Menards Series races this season where he earned one top-five and one top-ten finish.

The M&M’s 200 presented by Casey’s General Store will be broadcast on FS1 at 8:30 p.m., ET on Saturday, June 15.

Lessard on Iowa: “The DGR-Crosley team has changed several personnel since I last raced with them two years ago. Things do look great, as Crew Chief Kevin “Bono” Manion has an excellent reputation at all levels in NASCAR. In addition, I participated in a test session in Iowa and covered 100 laps, which will allow me to drive hard right from the start of the first practice session. I would also like to thank my partners, especially Réseau dynamique and the people who allow me to have great experiences like these two races.”

Natalie Decker, No. 54 N29 Technologies Toyota Tundra

Natalie Decker will take on Iowa Speedway for the first time in her young career this weekend in the M&M’s 200 presented by Casey’s General Store. Saturday will mark Decker and her No. 54 N29 Technology teams eighth NASCAR Gander Outdoors Trucks start of the season.

Decker has one previous start at the 7/8-mile track in Newton, Iowa. In 2018, she earned a 16th-place finish while racing in the ARCA Menards Series. However, Iowa will be the shortest track that Decker has raced at in her Toyota Tundra this year. Decker’s shortest track has this year been Dover (Del.) International Speedway a one-mile concrete oval, where she finished 17th. Her season-best 12th-place finish this year was occurred at the 1.5-mile track of Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

The M&M’s 200 presented by Casey’s General Store will be broadcast live on FS1 at 8:30 p.m., ET on Saturday, June 15.

Decker on Iowa: “Iowa is a fun track, I have been there once before in an ARCA car. It’s a short track but completely different from any other short track. You can race on the bottom, middle, or top. I’m happy this race is on my schedule with DGR-Crosley! I hope to learn more about this track this weekend and have fun!”