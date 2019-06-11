GMS Racing NGOTS Iowa Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Iowa NGOTS Stats

– Creed is set to make his first career start at Iowa Speedway in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 9, Best start: 3, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 2, Laps led: 92, Stage wins: 1

Notes:

– Although this is his first Gander Trucks start at Iowa Speedway, Creed has two starts in the ARCA Series at the track, including a win from the pole in 2018.

– Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 312. Creed competed with this chassis at Dover earlier this season where he led a career high 59 laps, and at Las Vegas where he earned his first top-10 finish of the season.

– Creed has qualified inside the top 10 in every race this season.

Quote:

“I’m very motivated heading into Iowa this weekend. We’re coming off our strongest overall run of the season and anytime we can race back-to-back weekends it’s good for momentum as a team. I had some success in Iowa last year in ARCA and I really enjoy this track, so hopefully we can go out there this weekend get my first Gander Trucks win. There’s still at lot of money on the table in the Triple Truck Challenge, so I know the competition is going to be tough with everybody going for the bonus.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 24 Destiny Homes Chevrolet Silverado

Iowa NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 1, Wins: 1, Laps Led: 76

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 9, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 5, Laps Led: 125, Poles: 1, Stage wins: 1

Notes:

– The Grimes, Iowa native won in his first Gander Trucks start at Iowa Speedway in 2018.

– Moffitt has one top-10 finish in two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Iowa Speedway and five top-five finishes in seven NASCAR K&N Pro Series East starts including a win in 2011.

– The No. 24 team will debut chassis No. 309 this weekend at Iowa Speedway.

– Moffitt ranks second among series regulars in laps led with 125.

Quote:

“I enjoy any chance I can to get home to Iowa Speedway. Winning on Father’s Day weekend last year and having my dad there with me was really special and I’m hoping I can repeat that this year. Iowa is such a fun racetrack to drive and I’ve had some good luck over the years through the different series. There’s still a lot of bonus money up for grabs in the Triple Truck Challenge and pocketing some of that at my home track would be fantastic and really propel us forward moving into this summer stretch.”

