HFR NGOTS Iowa Preview

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar International Chevrolet Silverado

Iowa NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 1, Top 10s: 1, Laps Led: 48

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 9, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 5, Laps Led: 126, Poles : 1, Stage wins: 2

Notes:

– Stewart Friesen led eight laps in his first Gander Trucks start at Iowa Speedway in 2018.

– Friesen and the No. 52 team will utilize chassis No. 314. Friesen competed with this truck earlier this season in Martinsville where he qualified on the pole and lead 18 laps.

– Friesen enters the Iowa race weekend second in points, 37 points out of first.

– Friesen leads all series regulars in laps led with 126.

Quote:

“I’m looking forward to a rebound in Iowa this weekend. Texas was not as kind to us as I would’ve hoped, so leaving Iowa with that first win and an extra $50,000 would be fantastic. The 52 guys bring me fast trucks every week and we were strong here last year, so I’m hoping we can put together a solid run this weekend leading into this next stretch of races.”

ABOUT HALMAR FRIESEN RACING

Halmar Friesen Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with driver Stewart Friesen. More information can be found at https://halmarracing.com/ and https://stewartfriesen.net/.