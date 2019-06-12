Four Takeaways from the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race at Texas

The 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway hosted the ninth race of the 2019 Truck Series season last Friday night and it did not disappoint.

It was quite possibly the most exciting race from the NASCAR weekend. There were comers and goers throughout the race, and you really didn’t know who was going to win until the checkered flag flew.

The race featured 13 cautions, a new track record. It was previously 10. There were 12 lead changes with a margin of victory of .963 seconds. In fact, 37.7 percent of the race was run under caution, while there were only 7.4 green flag laps.

With that in mind, here are this week’s Four Takeaways from the Speedycash.com 400 at Texas.