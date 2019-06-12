Haley Returns to the Site of His First NASCAR Xfinity Series Start

Justin Haley Returning to the Site of his First NASCAR Xfinity Series Start

Justin Haley Notes:

Second Career Start at Iowa Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Haley made his first career NXS start at Iowa Speedway (Spring 2018)

Best Start at Iowa Speedway: 13th (Spring 2018)

Best Finish at Iowa Speedway: 12th (Spring 2018)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Iowa Speedway: 6th (Spring 2018)

Best Finish at Iowa Speedway: 8th (Summer 2017 & 2018)

Quotes:

“We’re going to Iowa Speedway this weekend and racing Sunday on Father’s Day. I’m really looking forward to it. We tested there a few months back and had a really successful test. We’re coming off another Top-10 in Michigan and heading to Iowa, one of my favorite short tracks on the circuit, and looking for another Top-10. We’ve been having speed, having fun and bringing great racecars, so tune-in this weekend!”

