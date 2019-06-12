Kyle Benjamin – Iowa Speedway Race Advance

M&M’S 200 presented by Casey’s General Store | Iowa Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Kanga Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kyle Benjamin

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @KyleBenjamin_

Kyle Benjamin on Racing at Iowa: “I’m really looking forward to Iowa,” said Benjamin. “I have had some success there and want to give Niece Motorsports and the Kanga guys a great run.”

Benjamin at Iowa: Saturday night’s race at Iowa Speedway marks Benjamin’s first start in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series at the track.

Benjamin has three NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Iowa Speedway, coming in 2017-18. In those three starts, Benjamin started on the outside pole twice, and in the top-four all three times. Benjamin led laps in two of the three races, earning second and third place finishes in those two events.

The young driver also has two ARCA Racing Series starts at Iowa Speedway, with one pole and two top-five finishes.

About Benjamin: The 21-year-old’s impressive resume includes multiple wins in the ARCA Racing Series. In 23 starts, Benjamin earned three wins, three poles, nine top-five finishes and 17 top-10 finishes.

By the age of 19, the Easley, South Carolina native, had earned five wins in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, including three victories from the pole position.

Benjamin has two NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts to his credit, both coming last season at Martinsville Speedway. He did not start outside of the top-five in either event, earning two top-five finishes, including a runner-up finish in the spring, and leading a combined total of 80 laps.

Additionally, Benjamin has eight starts under his belt in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, coming in 2017 and 2018. In those eight starts, he earned two poles; qualifying in the top-10 in seven races and in the top-12 for all eight. He earned two top-five and three top-10 finishes in those eight starts and led multiple laps in half of those starts.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the Kanga colors this Saturday at Iowa Speedway.

Kanga is a company founded by five friends who hate warm beer. They are the creators of the Kase Mate, an iceless cooler, designed to fit around an entire case of beer.

To learn more, visit www.buykanga.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Reid Wilson, Timothy Peters, Angela Ruch and Kyle Benjamin. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.