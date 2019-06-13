Kyle Larson to Recognize Northern California Firefighters and First Responders with Ticket Giveaway at Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma Raceway to Match Larson’s Donation

CONCORD, NC (Jun. 13, 2019) – Kyle Larson, a native of Northern California, is donating 100 tickets through 1st Tix to help send firefighters and first responders to the upcoming Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at Sonoma Raceway. The ticket offer is Larson’s way of expressing thanks to first responders, who worked tirelessly during the devastating wildfires across the state over the last year. Larson hopes the offer can provide first responders with an opportunity to relax and enjoy an afternoon at the race track.

Sonoma Raceway, which saw much of the area surrounding the track affected by wildfires in 2017, will match Larson’s donation by providing another 100 tickets to the same group. The track, which is celebrating it’s 50th season, is also donating tickets to Vet Tix, matching a season-long ticket donation of 100 tickets to every MENCS race for veterans made by Larson’s teammate, Kurt Busch.

All currently serving and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMTs are eligible to register with 1st Tix in order to be selected for tickets to the upcoming MENCS race on Sunday, Jun. 23 at Sonoma Raceway. To take advantage of this opportunity, currently-serving and retired first responders (Police, Fire and EMT’s) will need to sign up online at www.1sttix.org free of charge and after their service is verified, they will be able to request free tickets.

Larson, a two time pole award winner at Sonoma said, “It’s been tough to watch the devastation caused by fires in Northern California and I can’t thank the first responders enough. Those men and women worked tirelessly to keep people and property safe. I hope these tickets will be a small gesture of gratitude and can provide some families with a fun opportunity to come out to enjoy the race in Sonoma.”

1st Tix is power by Vet Tix, which is a national 501 (C)(3) that has provided over 6 million free event tickets to more than one million members. The nonprofit organization gives over 95 percent back to its programs, giving back to those who have given so much. Fans can visit VetTix.org or 1stTix.org to learn more.

About Veteran Tickets Foundation:

Since 2008, Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) has provided free tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts and family activities to the currently-serving military, National Guard and Reserves, veterans of all eras, immediate family of those Killed in Action, and caregivers of VetTixers. In 2018 Vet Tix launched 1stTix to provide the same benefit to our nation’s current and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMTs. These events help veterans, and first responders reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build lifelong memories, and encourage service members and first responders to stay engaged with American life and their local communities.