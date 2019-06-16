Moffitt Wins at Iowa after Chastain fails post-race inspection

When racing fans watched the 11th Annual M&M’S® 200 presented by Casey’s General Store live, they saw Florida native Ross Chastain take the checkered flag at Iowa Speedway for his second win of the season. However, about an hour after the race concluded, NASCAR officials made the announcement that race winner Chastain failed post-race inspection after finding the ride heights being too low.

With that said, Grimes, Iowa native Brett Moffitt was declared the winner instead after previously finishing second when Chastain crossed the line first originally.

“I’ll take a win anyway I can get,” Moffit said in his post race press conference. “I would rather take the checkered flag first and inspection penalties like this, are good for the integrity of the sport.”

This is Moffitt’s eighth victory in 46 Gander Outdoors Truck Series and his first victory and sixth top-10 finish in 2019.

Moffitt started his day in the sixth position after qualifying was rained out. He was quiet for most of the day, but shined in the final stage where he followed Chastain closely behind in second. When the original race was over, Moffitt crossed the second but later declared the winner after inspection.

Even if Moffitt was declared the winner, he described track position was important when he originally finished second.

“Track position, really,” the Grimes, Iowa native told in his post race interview with MRN Radio. “Really tough to pass and we kept getting stuck on the bottom on restarts, and tough to get your momentum going down there. All in all, we had a good day but it’s my home track and wins are all that matters here. We had a good Chevy Silverado, just needed a little more.”

It is Moffitt’s first win of the 2019 season, his first since winning the championship last season at Homestead. Moffitt is awarded ten points and a spot in the playoffs should he stay in the top eight.

The Niece Motorsports team, however, are allowed until noon eastern Monday to appeal the decision.

Chastain, on the other hand, was relegated to a 32nd place finish and his two stage wins were taken away. He will only earn five points for the race.

Johnny Sauter was parked by NASCAR after an incident with Austin Hill and is credited with only completing 137 laps. He wound up finishing 28th. The altercation began when Hill got into the back of Sauter’s truck on Lap 137. Sauter slid into the outside wall and during the caution, he ran into the rear of Hill’s truck in retaliation.

Update: It is determined that Niece Motorsports will appeal NASCAR’s decision. Niece Motorsports originally had until noon eastern on Monday to appeal the penalty.

Up Next: The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series continue their Midwest swing by visiting World Wide Technology Raceway, formerly known as Gateway Motorsports Park on Saturday, June 22.

