Moffitt Wins at Iowa after Chastain fails post-race inspection

By
Briar Starr
-
NEWTON, IOWA - JUNE 16: Brett Moffitt, driver of the #24 Destiny Homes Smart Series Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Gander Truck Series M&M's 200 Presented by Casey's General Store at Iowa Speedway on June 16, 2019 in Newton, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

When racing fans watched the 11th Annual M&M’S® 200 presented by Casey’s General Store live, they saw Florida native Ross Chastain take the checkered flag at Iowa Speedway for his second win of the season. However, about an hour after the race concluded, NASCAR officials made the announcement that race winner Chastain failed post-race inspection after finding the ride heights being too low.

With that said, Grimes, Iowa native Brett Moffitt was declared the winner instead after previously finishing second when Chastain crossed the line first originally.

“I’ll take a win anyway I can get,” Moffit said in his post race press conference. “I would rather take the checkered flag first and inspection penalties like this, are good for the integrity of the sport.”

This is Moffitt’s eighth victory in 46 Gander Outdoors Truck Series and his first victory and sixth top-10 finish in 2019.

Moffitt started his day in the sixth position after qualifying was rained out. He was quiet for most of the day, but shined in the final stage where he followed Chastain closely behind in second. When the original race was over, Moffitt crossed the second but later declared the winner after inspection.

Even if Moffitt was declared the winner, he described track position was important when he originally finished second.

“Track position, really,” the Grimes, Iowa native told in his post race interview with MRN Radio. “Really tough to pass and we kept getting stuck on the bottom on restarts, and tough to get your momentum going down there. All in all, we had a good day but it’s my home track and wins are all that matters here. We had a good Chevy Silverado, just needed a little more.”

It is Moffitt’s first win of the 2019 season, his first since winning the championship last season at Homestead. Moffitt is awarded ten points and a spot in the playoffs should he stay in the top eight.

The Niece Motorsports team, however, are allowed until noon eastern Monday to appeal the decision.

Chastain, on the other hand, was relegated to a 32nd place finish and his two stage wins were taken away. He will only earn five points for the race.

Johnny Sauter was parked by NASCAR after an incident with Austin Hill and is credited with only completing 137 laps. He wound up finishing 28th. The altercation began when Hill got into the back of Sauter’s truck on Lap 137. Sauter slid into the outside wall and during the caution, he ran into the rear of Hill’s truck in retaliation.

Update: It is determined that Niece Motorsports will appeal NASCAR’s decision. Niece Motorsports originally had until noon eastern on Monday to appeal the penalty.

Stay tuned with Speedway Media throughout the week following Niece’s appeal.

Up Next: The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series continue their Midwest swing by visiting World Wide Technology Raceway, formerly known as Gateway Motorsports Park on Saturday, June 22.

Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 10
Race Results for the 11th Annual M&M’S® 200 presented by Casey’s General Store – Sunday, June 16, Iowa Speedway – Newton, IA – 0.875 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 175. Miles

Fin Str No Driver Team Laps S1Pos S2Pos Pts Status
1 6 24 Brett Moffitt Destiny Homes Smart Series Chevrolet 200 6 2 54 Running
2 7 99 Ben Rhodes Carolina Nut Ford 200 4 1 52 Running
3 10 18 Harrison Burton # Morton Buildings Toyota 200 8 5 43 Running
4 2 98 Grant Enfinger ProtectTheHarvest.com Ford 200 2 3 50 Running
5 3 52 Stewart Friesen Halmar International Chevrolet 200 10 6 38 Running
6 12 2 Sheldon Creed # Chevrolet Accessories Chevrolet 200 5 9 39 Running
7 4 88 Matt Crafton Menards/Conagra Ford 200 1 7 44 Running
8 1 51 Chandler Smith Safelite AutoGlass Toyota 200 0 4 36 Running
9 13 17 Raphael Lessard ReseauDynamique.com/FRLExpress Toyota 200 0 0 28 Running
10 11 4 Todd Gilliland JBL/SiriusXM Toyota 200 0 0 27 Running
11 15 30 Brennan Poole Bad Boy Mowers Toyota 200 0 0 26 Running
12 9 16 Austin Hill ARCO National Construction Toyota 200 7 8 32 Running
13 5 45 Kyle Benjamin Kanga Chevrolet 199 0 0 24 Running
14 16 22 Austin Wayne Self GOTEXAN/ICEBOX HelmetCoolers Chevrolet 199 0 0 23 Running
15 26 46 Riley Herbst Monster Energy/Advance Auto Parts Toyota 199 0 0 22 Running
16 18 20 Spencer Boyd TRQ Auto Parts Chevrolet 198 0 0 21 Running
17 23 54 Natalie Decker # N29 Technologies LLC Toyota 198 0 0 20 Running
18 17 3 Jordan Anderson Lucas Oil Chevrolet 198 0 0 19 Running
19 14 2 Tyler Dippel # Jersry Filmmaker Chevrolet 197 0 0 18 Running
20 22 12 Gus Dean # OverkillRV.com Chevrolet 197 0 0 17 Running
21 24 34 Mason Massey Hicklin Garage Doors Chevrolet 196 0 0 16 Running
22 25 97 Jesse Little Skuttle Tight Ford 194 9 0 17 Running
23 21 33 CJ McLaughlin Sci Aps Chevrolet 189 0 0 14 Running
24 29 6 Norm Benning H & H Transport Chevrolet 186 0 0 13 Running
25 32 0 Jennifer Jo Cobb Driven2Honor.org Chevrolet 183 0 0 12 Running
26 30 56 Tyler Hill Southern Freight Services Chevrolet 179 0 0 11 Running
27 8 13 Johnny Sauter Tenda Products Ford 137 3 10 19 Parked
28 27 42 Chad Finley AutoValue/Strutmasters/XLTEngineering Chevrolet 68 0 0 9 Rear End
29 20 8 Trey Hutchens III Chevrolet 61 0 0 8 Brakes
30 28 10 Juan Ma Gonzalez Illux Chevrolet 40 0 0 7 Accident
31 31 87 Tyler Ankrum Nemco Chevrolet 17 0 0 6 Brakes
32 19 44 Ross Chastain TruNorth/Paul Jr Designs Chevrolet 200 0 0 5 Running

