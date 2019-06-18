F150 Wheel Offset Explained | The Haul

How to Choose Wheel Offset for your Ford F150

PAOLI, Pa. (June 18th, 2019) – Sunk, flush, rub, poke, backspacing—what does it all mean? In this episode of AmericanTrucks’ (AT) ‘The Haul’ YouTube video series, Justin Dugan talks about wheel offset and how to choose the right wheels for your Ford F150.

“Changing your offset can totally transform the way your truck looks however it can also introduce some issues such as lack of clearance and rubbing. This episode of The Haul was created to inform and help eliminate any possible issues before pulling the trigger on that new wheel and tire setup.” – Justin Dugan

What is offset? How will it affect wheel fitment? All this, and more, explained with excellent visual representations in this episode of AT’s The Haul!

Products featured in this video: Supreme Suspensions 2.5 in. Pro Billet Strut Space Leveling Kit, Black Rhino York Matte Gunmetal 6-Lug Wheel – 20×9; 12mm Offset, Fuel Wheels Krank Black Milled 6-Lug Wheel – 20×10, Mickey Thompson Baja ATZ P3 Tire.

Watch it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/the-haul-news-june2019-2.html

