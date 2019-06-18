GMS Racing NGOTS World Wide Technology Raceway Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

World Wide Technology Raceway NGOTS Stats

– Creed is set to make his first career start at World Wide Technology Raceway in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 10, Best start: 3, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 92, Stage wins: 1

Notes:

– Although this is his first Gander Trucks start at World Wide Technology Raceway, Creed won the 2018 ARCA event at the track from the pole.

– Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis no. 310 this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. Creed competed with this chassis at Martinsville in Mach where he qualified fourth.

Quote:

“I feel like our team has some good momentum but I’m looking to build on that this weekend. We’ve put together back-to-back top-10 finishes which is pretty solid, but that’s not enough for our team which says a lot about how competitive my guys are. I enjoy racing at World Wide Technology Raceway and I had success there last year in ARCA. Hopefully we can put a good run together, get to victory lane and grab that last $50,000 in the Triple Truck Challenge.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 24 Destiny Homes Chevrolet Silverado

World Wide Technology Raceway NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 1, Laps Led: 18

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 10, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 5, Top 10s: 6, Laps Led: 125, Poles: 1, Stage wins: 1, Wins: 1

Notes:

– The No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 313 this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. Moffitt competed with this chassis at Martinsville in March where he finished third. This truck last went to victory lane at Martinsville in October 2018.

– Moffitt is currently fourth in points, 51 points behind the leader.

Quote:

“Our team is carrying a lot of momentum into this weekend. We’re locked into the playoffs now so it changes our mindset on strategy. We don’t have to race for stage points as much and we can make more aggressive calls during the race that could put us up front to compete for more wins. World Wide Technology Raceway is an interesting track with turns one and two handling distinctly different from turns three and four so we’ll see what we have when we unload there and hopefully we can go win $150,000.

“We still have some awesome opportunities for fans with the Destiny Homes sweepstakes. Fans can go to www.smartserieshomegiveaway.com to enter to win a Chevy Silverado or $10,000 cash.”

