David Ragan to Honor Darrell Waltrip at Sonoma

No. 38 Ford to Pay Homage to NASCAR Hall of Famer in Final Race with FOX Sports

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 18, 2019) – The No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang will run a special paint scheme for the “Toyota/Save Mart 350” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway this weekend in honor of Darrell Waltrip’s retirement, David Ragan announced on NASCAR Race Hub on FS1 today.

Elected into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012, Darrell Waltrip is a three-time NASCAR Cup series champion and retired from racing in 2000. He has been a staple of the FOX Sports booth since 2001. In April of this year, he announced that 2019 would be his last season as a broadcaster.

Inspired by Waltrip’s No. 17 Western Auto/Parts America Monte Carlo which he drove in the late 1990s, Ragan’s No. 38 Ford will feature a red and white design, complete with “#THANKSDW” messaging, Waltrip’s likeness on the hood and his signature “Boogity, Boogity, Boogity! Let’s go racing, boys!” catchphrase.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to run this scheme during Darrell Waltrip’s last race as a broadcaster with FOX,” said Ragan. “We’ve developed a great relationship over the years and he’s truly been an asset to our sport. It still gives me chills listening to replays of him calling my Talladega win in 2013. His enthusiasm for racing is unmatched and I know we will all miss seeing him up in the booth each week. All I can say is, ‘Thanks, DW.'”

The No. 38 “Darrell Waltrip Throwback” Ford Mustang will make its debut at Sonoma Raceway on Friday, June 21 for practice. The NASCAR world gears up for one final “Boogity, Boogity, Boogity” from Waltrip on Sunday, June 23 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1 and PRN.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields three full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell, the No. 36 of Matt Tifft and the No. 38 of David Ragan – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. The team’s partnership base includes CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Ford Performance, Love’s Travel Stops, Select Blinds, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Tunity, Surface and Speedco. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.