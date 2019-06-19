Michael McDowell Race Preview: Sonoma Raceway

Michael McDowell on Sonoma

“I’ve been looking forward to heading to Sonoma for a while, and getting back to my road course racing roots. I cut my teeth racing at Sonoma and it’s a place where you are really in control of your own destiny, especially if you have the speed. It’s a challenging place where you have to think about a lot of different things all at once… handling, opportunities to pass and braking zones. Plus, adding the carousel back raises the level of difficulty. I’m confident that my guys have put together a great car this weekend and I think we have a good chance of taking our Love’s Travel Stops Ford to Victory Lane.”



Sonoma Raceway

(Sonoma, CA)

Sunday, June 23

3:00 p.m. ET FS1, PRN Toyota/Save Mart 350Sonoma Raceway(Sonoma, CA)Sunday, June 233:00 p.m. ET FS1, PRN Qualifying

Saturday, June 22

3:10 p.m. ET FS1, PRN

7 StartsBest Finish: 14th