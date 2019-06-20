International Speedway Corporation (ISC) Becomes Proud Partner of Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix)

New Partnership Expands Vet Tix’s Activation Across Sport

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 20, 2019) — International Speedway Corporation (“ISC”) announced today its Proud Partner status with the Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix), an organization providing event tickets through its Tickets for Troops program to all branches of currently serving military and veterans, including immediate family of troops killed in action. ISC’s Proud Partner designation spans across its 12 motorsports entertainment facilities throughout the U.S. that host NASCAR events.

“Patriotism in our sport runs deep and this is just another way that we can thank and honor our military members,” said Frank Kelleher, ISC VP, Sales and Marketing. “NASCAR embraces families and we look forward to helping military and veterans strengthen those family bonds with race experiences.”

ISC’s partnership includes hosting military service members and veterans and providing unique event experiences for them as well as at-track activation beginning with Chicagoland Speedway and its Camping World 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on June 30, and running through the DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway in February 2020. Through the agreement, ISC tracks will participate in a social media campaign where fans may nominate a military member to win a race day experience.

“We are very excited for our military and veterans to experience NASCAR racing at ISC’s tracks,” said Mike Focareto, Founder and CEO, Vet Tix. “We have been connected to motorsports for many years and currently enjoy a great relationship with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch and his KB100 Ticket Giveaway. This is just another way we can further our mission to help service members and veterans to reduce stress, encourage community building and build life-long memories.”

Vet Tix is a national 501(c) (3) which has provided over six million event tickets to more than one million members. The nonprofit organization spends over 95 percent back on its programs, giving back to those who have given so much. To learn more or to donate, please visit VetTix.org or 1stTix.org.

NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola, the NASCAR industry’s expression of respect, appreciation and reverence for members of the U.S. Armed Forces past and present, continues with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on Saturday, June 30 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

International Speedway Corporation is a leading promoter of motorsports activities, currently promoting more than 100 racing events annually as well as numerous other motorsports-related activities. The Company owns and/or operates 13 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities, including Daytona International Speedway® in Florida (home of the DAYTONA 500®); Talladega Superspeedway® in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway® located outside Detroit; Richmond Raceway® in Virginia; Auto Club Speedway of Southern CaliforniaSM near Los Angeles; Kansas Speedway® in Kansas City, Kansas; ISM Raceway near Phoenix, Arizona; Chicagoland Speedway® and Route 66 RacewaySM near Chicago, Illinois; Homestead-Miami SpeedwaySM in Florida; Martinsville Speedway® in Virginia; Darlington Raceway® in South Carolina; and Watkins Glen International® in New York.

The Company also owns and operates Motor Racing NetworkSM, the nation’s largest independent sports radio network, Racing Electronics, the leader in motorsports communication technology and equipment and Americrown Service CorporationSM, a subsidiary that provides catering services, and food and beverage concessions. In addition, the Company owns ONE DAYTONA, the retail, dining and entertainment development across from Daytona International Speedway, and has a 50.0 percent interest in the Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway. For more information, visit our website at www.internationalspeedwaycorporation.com.

Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix), a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides free tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts and family activities to currently serving military, National Guard and Reserves, veterans of all eras, immediate family of those killed in action, and VetTixers’ caregivers. Since 2008, Vet Tix has provided approximately 6 million free event tickets to more than 1 million members. In 2018 Vet Tix launched 1st Tix, which provides the same service to our nation’s current and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMTs. These events help veterans and first responders reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build lifelong memories, and encourage them to stay engaged with American life and their local communities. Vet Tix spends over 95 percent of its revenue on programs, ensuring that we give back to those who have given so much. Visit VetTix.org and 1stTix.org to learn more, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.