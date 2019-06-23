Martin Truex Jr. Holds Off Kyle Busch to Win Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma

SONOMA, Calif. ⁠— In a technical caution-free race, Martin Truex Jr holds off Kyle Busch in the closing laps to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series.

“What a season we’ve turned this into,” Truex said in Victory Lane after tying Kyle Busch with the most victories in the current season. “This group, they’re unbelievable. Hopefully we can keep this going.”

Truex claimed his third career victory at the California road course, second in a row and the first with the returning Carrousel. The race was caution-free besides the stage ending yellow flags.

“With the Carousel, the big left-hand corner, it really changed things up,” he explained not knowing exactly how the weekend was going to go for the No. 19 Toyota team. “Took a while to figure that out in practice. But luckily, we were able to just make the right tweaks. I had confidence that when the track got hot and slick on the long runs, we had what we needed.

“Just a matter if we had enough speed to get there, and we did today.”

Truex didn’t place in the top 10 in Stage 1 with the varying pit strategies. Many teams elected to come to pit road before the two-to-go mark, signifying the close of pit road. Roughly the top 15 positions could pit without going a lap down, and when some leaders came down pit road, that gave more openings deeper in the pack to come down pit road. He placed seventh in Stage 2.

Kyle Busch closes the gap on teammate and leader Truex after front end damage from contact with Ryan Blaney. Photo courtesy of Patrick Sue-Chan for Speedway Media.

With 20 laps to go, Kyle Busch had a different strategy in mind by manipulating the cycle to have fresher tires on the final run. At times, he ran a full second faster than his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, but fell 1.861 seconds short of the win.

“Yeah, any time I had to lean on the left rear, I just didn’t have the drive that I needed,” Busch said. “Actually tried to hold on to it, trying to save it. I knew that was going to be our problem — that had been our problem all day long. You get closer, you’re like, ‘OK, I can get him, I better go, pounce on him fast, so then he doesn’t have the time to pick up the pace.’

“But it didn’t work. He was obviously saving a lot. I knew he was going to be saving a lot, have enough to be able to most likely hold us off. I was right. I still tried everything I could to get there and ran real hard. Sucks to finish second to a teammate, but it’s good for the company. Overall Martin is really, really good here. I’m just pumped that I actually ran good here.”

Ryan Blaney was the top finishing Ford in third, and Matt DiBenedetto fights for his best career finish of fourth. Stage 2 winner, Denny Hamlin, rounds out the top five. Kevin Harvick, Ryan Newman, Erik Jones, Aric Almirola and pole sitter Kyle Larson finish in the top 10. Larson now holds three consecutive poles as the home track native, and claimed his best career finish.

Other notables across the field include Daniel Hemric, Austin Dillon and Ryan Preece who all ran toward the front of the NASCAR K&N Pro West Series race. They finished 15th, 24th and 29th respectively. William Byron led all of Stage 1, including winning the first stage, but finished in the 19th position. Saturday night’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series winner Ross Chastaine made the overnight flight to start today’s race and finished 33rd. Chase Elliott was battling for a top five position, but a loss of oil pressure eliminated him after 60 laps, finishing 37th. Cody Ware pulled into the garage during the final stage, where he was treated in the infield care center for carbon monoxide poisoning. He was released after treatments.

The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series will compete next at Chicagoland Speedway on June 30.

Fin St # Driver Sponsor / Owner Car Laps Status 1 8 19 Martin Truex, Jr. Bass Pro Shops (Joe Gibbs) Toyota 90 running 2 7 18 Kyle Busch M&M’s Hazelnut (Joe Gibbs) Toyota 90 running 3 9 12 Ryan Blaney PPG (Roger Penske) Ford 90 running 4 19 95 Matt DiBenedetto Procore Thanks DW Throwback (Leavine Family Racing) Toyota 90 running 5 6 11 Denny Hamlin FedEx Ground (Joe Gibbs) Toyota 90 running 6 23 4 Kevin Harvick Mobil 1 (Stewart Haas Racing) Ford 90 running 7 21 6 Ryan Newman Wyndham Rewards (Jack Roush) Ford 90 running 8 32 20 Erik Jones Craftsman (Joe Gibbs) Toyota 90 running 9 15 10 Aric Almirola Smithfield (Stewart Haas Racing) Ford 90 running 10 1 42 Kyle Larson Credit One Bank (Chip Ganassi) Chevrolet 90 running 11 14 14 Clint Bowyer Rush Truck Centers (Stewart Haas Racing) Ford 90 running 12 11 48 Jimmie Johnson Ally (Rick Hendrick) Chevrolet 90 running 13 16 1 Kurt Busch Monster Energy (Chip Ganassi) Chevrolet 90 running 14 12 88 Alex Bowman Axalta (Rick Hendrick) Chevrolet 90 running 15 25 8 Daniel Hemric Poppy Bank (Richard Childress) Chevrolet 90 running 16 10 37 Chris Buescher Hellmann’s (JTG-Daugherty Racing) Chevrolet 90 running 17 5 41 Daniel Suarez Ruckus (Stewart Haas Racing) Ford 90 running 18 22 2 Brad Keselowski America’s Tire (Roger Penske) Ford 90 running 19 2 24 William Byron Hertz (Rick Hendrick) Chevrolet 90 running 20 18 38 David Ragan #ThanksDW (Bob Jenkins) Ford 90 running 21 17 17 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Roush Performance / Thanks DW (Jack Roush) Ford 90 running 22 24 21 Paul Menard Menards / Richmond (Wood Brothers) Ford 90 running 23 3 22 Joey Logano Shell / Pennzoil (Roger Penske) Ford 90 running 24 26 3 Austin Dillon Dow Coatings (Richard Childress) Chevrolet 90 running 25 13 34 Michael McDowell Love’s Travel Stops (Bob Jenkins) Ford 89 running 26 30 43 Bubba Wallace World Wide Technology (Richard Petty Motorsports) Chevrolet 89 running 27 31 13 Ty Dillon GEICO Military (Germain Racing) Chevrolet 89 running 28 28 36 Matt Tifft Acquire Investments (Bob Jenkins) Ford 89 running 29 20 47 Ryan Preece Kroger (JTG-Daugherty Racing) Chevrolet 89 running 30 29 96 Parker Kligerman TRD 40th Anniversary (Gaunt Brothers) Toyota 89 running 31 35 00 Landon Cassill Share (StarCom Racing) Chevrolet 89 running 32 27 32 Corey LaJoie GMN (Archie St. Hilaire) Ford 89 running 33 37 15 Ross Chastain Low-T Centers (Jay Robinson) Chevrolet 89 running 34 33 77 Justin Haley Formula One Imports (Spire Motorsports) Chevrolet 88 running 35 38 27 Reed Sorenson VIPRacingExperience.com (Jay Robinson) Chevrolet 88 running 36 34 52 Cody Ware SBC Contractors (Rick Ware) Chevrolet 64 fatigue 37 4 9 Chase Elliott NAPA Auto Parts (Rick Hendrick) Chevrolet 60 engine 38 36 51 J.J. Yeley Jacob Companies (Rick Ware) Ford 53 fuel pump



