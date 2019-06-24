NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Power Rankings-Gateway

After a crazy week in the NASCAR Truck Series, the series returned to Gateway this weekend. There were many newsworthy items going into the 11th race of the 2019 season:

Johnny Sauter was suspended by his actions at Iowa and was replaced by part-time ThorSport driver Myatt Snider in the No. 13 Tenda Ford F-150. Sauter would, however, participate in the classic Dick Trickle 99 Super Late Model race in Wisconsin during the truck race. Snider would go on to finish 10th after being solid early in the night.

The racing world had its eyes on Ross Chastain and the No. 45 Niece Motorsports team after failing post-race inspection last week at Iowa which led to them being stripped of a win. NASCAR fans watched late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, as Chastain claimed the win at Gateway.

Where did everyone end up after all was said and done in the CarShield 200?