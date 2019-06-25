Ford Performance NASCAR: Chicagoland Advance

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: CHICAGOLAND NOTES

All three of NASCAR’s top touring series will be in action this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway as the track hosts events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Here’s a look at how Ford has fared at the 1.5-mile speedway since it began hosting events in 2001.

EIGHT FORD DRIVERS IN PLAYOFF POSITION

Even though there are still 10 races remaining before the Playoffs officially begin, it’s not too early to start looking at which drivers are in position to make the 16-driver field. Heading into this weekend’s race at Chicagoland Speedway, eight Ford drivers find themselves in Playoff spots. Joey Logano is the points leader and already assured of a spot with two victories while Penske teammate Brad Keselowski is also locked in with three wins. Here’s a look at Ford drivers, along with their current point positions.

FORD DRIVERS IN THE MENCS STANDINGS

1st – Joey Logano

3rd – Kevin Harvick

4th – Brad Keselowski

9th – Ryan Blaney

11th – Aric Almirola

12th – Clint Bowyer

13th – Daniel Suarez

16th – Ryan Newman

FORD IN THE MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES AT CHICAGOLAND

· Ford has 1 all-time series win at Chicagoland.

· Kevin Harvick won the first two series races held at the track (2001 and 2002).

· Brad Keselowski also has two series victories, including one with Ford (2014).

FORD IN THE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT CHICAGOLAND

· Ford has 3 series wins at Chicagoland.

· Bobby Hamilton Jr. won Ford’s first series race at the track in 2003.

· Current Cup full-timers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2012) and Joey Logano (2013) also have wins.

FORD IN THE GANDER OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES AT CHICAGOLAND

· Ford is still looking for its first series win at Chicagoland.

KESELOWSKI REGISTERS CHICAGOLAND FIRST

Ford’s lone Monster Energy NASCAR Sprint Cup Series win at Chicagoland Speedway came in 2014 when Brad Keselowski kicked off the new Playoff format by leading the final 16 laps. The win was his second straight after winning the previous week at Richmond, and also clinched an automatic berth into the next round. Keselowski provided the drama the new format figured to deliver as he squeezed between Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson to grab the lead and win for the fifth time that season.

FORD MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES WINNERS AT CHICAGOLAND

2014 – Brad Keselowski

FORD NASCAR XFINITY SERIES WINNERS AT CHICAGOLAND

2003 – Bobby Hamilton Jr.

2012 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2)

2013 – Joey Logano (1)