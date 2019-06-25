Matt DiBenedetto – No. 95 Procore Toyota Camry Preview

Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway

No. 95 Procore Toyota Camry Notes:

· JOIN THE PROCORE CREW: With a new car, new driver, and a new season ahead of us, now’s your chance to join our Procore crew. Become a member of the No. 95 Crew today to get your free, collectible Matt DiBenedetto 95 hero card. Plus, you can enter to win exclusive Procore No. 95 Car merchandise throughout the season. Visit www.procore.com/95crew to enroll today.

· DIBENEDETTO BY THE NUMBERS: In four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career starts at Chicagoland Speedway, Matt DiBenedetto has an average start of 33.5 and an average finish of 32.2. He’s completed 1,048 of 1,071 (97.9 percent) career laps at the Joliet, Illinois 1.5-mile track.

· RACE INFO: The Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway (1.5-mile) begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 30th. The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

DiBenedetto’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Chicago:

Date Event S F Laps Status

09/20/15 MyAFibRisk.com 400 39 39 258/267 Running

09/18/16 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 400 35 30 267/270 Running

09/17/17 Tales of the Turtles 400 32 31 261/267 Running

07/01/18 Overton’s 400 28 29 262/267 Running

DiBenedetto’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Chicago:

Races Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles

Cumulative 4 0 0 0 0

DiBenedetto’s 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

16 0 1 1 0 50 22.0 23.2

DiBenedetto’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

156 0 1 5 0 73 30.2 28.3

From the Driver’s Seat:

Matt DiBenedetto: “Coming off a top-five run at Sonoma, that gives our team the confidence that we belong up there when we execute right and have a good-handling car that allows us to get good track position which is everything this year. We learned that when we have all the pieces in place, we can run up front and that helps us to know that we have the ability to have a strong run and finish. Charlotte weekend I thought was a good one for us in regard to the speed in our Camry, and I think that we could have gotten a top-10 finish had we not had that tire problem. We were able to learn some things at Charlotte that we can hopefully apply to this weekend at Chicago. The big thing at 1.5-mile tracks is that the cars need to maneuver really well, which means that it needs to turn and complete the corners well. You also need to be able to cut underneath people to be able to race well in order to fight for position since it’s so hard to pass this year. If we can get our Camry to maneuver well, and work on getting track position, those are the two main things I feel we need to focus on this weekend. Chicago is notoriously a very bumpy track, especially getting into Turn 1 as well as in the middle of Turns 3 and 4. Last year the bumpiness of those areas was manageable because the cars slid around a lot more and had less grip so your car was set-up a little softer, but this year the cars are glued to the racetrack so the set-up is way more stiff so when we go over the bumps this weekend, it’s going to be harsher. Chicago used to be a lot of tire fall-off and sliding around since the surface is worn out, but now I don’t think we’re going to see either of those this year with this package. The challenge for Chicago this year I think will be the bumps and fighting to get track position.”

From the Pit Box:

Mike Wheeler: “Chicago should be more like a Charlotte or Kansas-type race this weekend from our initial beliefs, but we’ll see once we get there. Usually Chicago can widen out a little bit, and there’s enough fall-off with the tire wear, and there’s less banking there than at Charlotte, so it should provide a little more opportunities for passing compared to tracks like Texas and Michigan for example. The roughness of the track in Chicago is a concern because every year the track seems to get a little rougher due to aging and weather wear. With our corner speeds being higher this year, some of the bumps that were small problems in the past might become big problems this year, but we’ll only know that for sure once we get there. At the end of the day, we’re running through mid-corner about 10-20 MPH faster this year than we were in years past, so imagine hitting a pothole faster than what you were used to, and that will affect the ride quality and attitude of the cars that much. The game plan for the weekend will be to get our Camry driving as well as we did at Charlotte and make sure that we can actually move around from bottom lane to the top lane in order to give ourselves the best chance to pass. Matt (DiBenedetto) thought we were pretty good at Charlotte until we popped the tire early in the race, so if we can try and duplicate that same Charlotte feel for him this weekend at Chicago, along with the confidence he got from our Sonoma finish, we should hopefully be able to find that feel sooner this weekend for him. The last run of ‘Happy Hour’ in Charlotte our Camry felt much better and even during the start of the race, we felt that our car was able to be aggressive so that will hopefully be our starting point for this weekend. Car speed will be a concern in qualifying, ultimately, we want to make sure that we’re fast in race trim, and if you are too trimmed out, drivers will most likely have to lift more than others. We don’t anticipate it being a wide-open track like Michigan became, and it may be that way on restarts or when you’re in traffic where you’ll see guys lifting and trying to maximize throttle time.”

No. 95 Procore Toyota Camry Team:

Driver: Matt DiBenedetto Crew Chief: Mike Wheeler

Car Chief: Greg Emmer Spotter: Doug Campbell

Engineer: J.R. Houston Engineer: Etienne Cliche

Mechanic: Bill Mares Mechanic: Matt Kimball

Shock Specialist: Sean Studer Mechanic: Zach Marquardt

Tire Specialist: Tony Ramirez Jackman: Charles Thacker

Fueler: Brian Eastland Rear Changer: Dakota Ratcliff

Front Changer: Adam Hartman Tire Carrier: Chris Hall

Hauler Driver: Damon Lopez

About Procore Technologies:

Procore is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for construction. Procore connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. Procore has a diversified business model with products for Project Management, Construction Financials, Quality & Safety, and Field Productivity. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, with offices around the globe, Procore is used to manage billions of dollars in annual construction volume. For more information about Procore, visit procore.com.