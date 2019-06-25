Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Chicagoland Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @stenhousejr, @FastenalRacing and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Chicagoland Speedway

Stenhouse has six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Chicagoland Speedway with an average starting position of 15.7 and average finishing position of 18.2.

In 2012, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. dominated the final 20 laps of the Xfinity Series race and in the process earned Roush Fenway Racing’s first ever NASCAR win at the 1.5-mile tri-oval of Chicagoland Speedway.

Last year at Chicagoland

After having to start at the rear of the field due to an unapproved adjustment, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rebounded to earn a 16th-place finish in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at Chicagoland.

In the Points

Stenhouse currently sits in the 20th position, 43 points out of 16th place, with 10 races remaining before the Playoffs kick off.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its eighth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Chicagoland:

“Chicagoland has been a decent track for me over the years. I’m really looking forward to this weekend especially since our Fords have been strong on other intermediate tracks so far this season. Our teammate tested at Chicago in May and felt that they identified some things that should help us this weekend. With only 10 races before the playoffs, our goal is to get as many stage points and the best finish possible so hopefully we can lock ourselves into the top-16.”