RCR Event Preview – Chicagoland Speedway

Richard Childress Racing’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series history at Chicagoland Speedway … Richard Childress Racing has two victories at Chicagoland Speedway with Kevin Harvick’s back-to-back wins in 2001 and 2002. In 56 starts at the 1.5-mile suburban Chicago tri-oval, Richard Childress Racing teams have a combined 10 top-five, 19 top-10 finishes and one pole award with Jeff Burton in 2006.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,953 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 50 pole awards,108 wins, 489 top-five finishes and 1,071 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.2. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Menards Series title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

Catch the Action … The Chicagoland 400 at Chicagoland Speedway will be televised live Sunday, June 30 beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This Week’s Dow Univar Solutions Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Chicagoland Speedway … Dillon has five previous Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Chicagoland Speedway, earning his best finish of 14th in 2016 and best starting position of fifth in 2015.

Featuring Dow Global Partner Univar Solutions … Dow global partner Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is on a mission to redefine distribution and be the most valued chemical and ingredient distributor on the planet. They are already a leader in this field and provide value-added services to customers across a wide range of industries. With the industry’s largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, a vast supplier network, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, unparalleled logistics know-how, and industry-leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is a committed ally to customers and suppliers, helping them anticipate, navigate, and leverage meaningful growth opportunities. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

NASCAR Salutes … Dillon and several members of his team are scheduled to honor the U.S. military this week by receiving patriotic-themed haircuts courtesy of AsYadiel Alberto Rodriguez, known as AROD the Barber. AROD, a United States Army veteran, is now an experienced stylist who specializes in trending hairstyles and freestyle design.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

You ended up with a wheel issue at Chicagoland Speedway a year ago, but outside of that what is your impression of the track? Are you excited to get back there?

“I love Chicagoland Speedway. It’s one of my favorite tracks to go to all year. I’m assuming it’ll be hot and slick when we get there so having a good handling car will be important. It’s a pretty rough track. I’m looking forward to the race.”

You say Chicagoland Speedway is one of your most enjoyable tracks. What makes it so enjoyable for you?

“I like Chicagoland Speedway because you can make a huge arc there and really bend the car down in the corner to get to the white line. As the tires wear out you see guys running against the fence. It creates some good racing, which you saw last year with an exciting finish.”

Is that arc because of the back straightaway being bowed out?

“Yes. For sure. The front stretch has a lot of room and really serves as one big entry into the corner. The more you can get your car turned there the more speed you can gather on exit to the corner.”

Daniel Hemric and the No. 8 Liberty National Life Insurance Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Chicagoland Speedway … Hemric will be making his first NASCAR Cup Series start at Chicagoland Speedway during this weekend’s 267-lap event. The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native has two previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, earning two top-five finishes. Hemric also has two NASCAR Truck Series starts at Chicagoland Speedway, finishing second in 2016.

About Liberty National Life Insurance … Founded in 1900, Liberty National Life Insurance Company is licensed in 49 states and headquartered in McKinney, Texas. Liberty National provides life and supplemental health insurance to middle-income Americans through individual and worksite sales by captive, contracted insurance sales representatives. Liberty National has local, independently operated offices throughout the United States. Its Agents and Managers actively participate in numerous charitable outreach initiatives throughout the year. Liberty National has more than 3.7 million life and supplemental health insurance policies in force (as of 9/18). For more than 40 consecutive years, Liberty National has earned the A+ (Superior) Financial Strength Rating from A.M. Best Company (as of 7/18). Every year since 1995, Liberty National has been named to the Ward’s 50 Life-Health List (as of 7/18). For more about Liberty National, please visit our website at LibertyNational.com.

Meet the Press … Hemric is scheduled to meet with members of the NASCAR media on Saturday, June 29, starting at 12:30 p.m. local time in the Chicagoland Speedway media center.

Meet the Driver … Hemric is scheduled to take part in a BBQ Cooking Challenge with Paul Menard on Friday, June 28, starting at 5:30 p.m. local time in Champion’s Park. The event is for Chicagoland Speedway season ticket holders. Hemric is also scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR merchandise hauler in the Chicagoland Speedway fan zone on Saturday, June 29, starting at 11:30 a.m. local time.

DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTES:

Chicagoland Speedway is one of the most unique mile-and-a-half tracks we race at since the back straightaway is not actually straight. Do you notice that behind the wheel of the car while racing there?

“You notice the backstretch is not actually straight at Chicagoland Speedway, and it affects you from a positive standpoint because you have more racetrack to use on the exit of the corner than the perception gives you. It is also easy to get caught off guard when you are tucked behind someone drafting. They turn into the corner and then next thing you know you are dragging the right side of the car along the wall. It changes some of what you do, but Chicagoland Speedway is just so much fun when you are sitting in the driver seat. I have had that race circled on my calendar for a while and hopefully we can go there and put on a good show with our No. 8 Liberty National Life Insurance Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.”

Is there anything you can take from Kansas Speedway and apply it to this weekend’s race at Chicagoland Speedway?

“You can take small things you learned at Kansas and apply them at Chicagoland Speedway, but with this package there is going to be a bigger difference between the two tracks because of the grip level. Chicagoland is starting to get worn out and so slick and so rough that you just have to approach it differently. I feel like we had a few different packages as a company at Kansas that we can collectively pull together and be strong when we unload in Chicago.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Chicagoland Speedway … In 61 Series starts at the 1.5-mile raceway, RCR has captured four victories with drivers Johnny Sauter (2002), Kevin Harvick (2005 and 2007) and Elliott Sadler (2012). The Welcome, North Carolina, organization has accumulated three pole awards, 21 top-five finishes, 41 top-10 finishes, led 409 laps and averages a starting position of 10.4 and finishing position of 9.5. RCR has completed 11,866 laps of the 12,203 (97.2 percent) that they have competed.

Iowa Review … Tyler Reddick finished 15th in the No. 2 Camaro, and Joe Graf Jr. finished 19th in the No. 21 Camaro at Iowa Speedway.

The Points …Tyler Reddick remains the current Xfinity Series points leader.

Catch the Action … Coverage of this week’s Chicagoland 300 at Chicagoland Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, June 29, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on NBCSN. It will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, channel 90.

Tyler Reddick and the No. 2 KCMG Camaro at Chicagoland Speedway … Tyler Reddick has one previous NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Chicagoland Speedway, but the Stage 1 winner was eliminated in a wreck on Lap 99. The defending Xfinity Series champion also has three starts, two top-five and three-top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Truck Series at the 1.5-mile track.

About KCMG … KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) is an international motorsport services group established in 2007 by Dr. Paul Ip. The group, with its headquarters located in Hong Kong, has operations reaching across Europe and the Asia Pacific region. KCMG operates closely with many partner companies and racing organizations around the world to provide unrivalled Motorsport Services, Equipment, Team Management and quality distributorship in the Automotive Industry. 2013 saw KCMG become the first Chinese outfit ever to race at the world famous Le Mans 24 Hours in its 90-year history and participate in the FIA World Endurance Championship. The Hong Kong-based team later on took an historic LMP2 victory at Le Mans and was Vice Champion in FIA WEC in 2015. With years in the motorsport industry, KCMG has been involved in a wide range of Formula, GT and Le Mans prototype endurance racing series across the globe. For more information please visit www.kcmg.com.hk or email info@kcmh.co.hk.

Meet Reddick … Fans can meet Reddick when he stops by the RCR merchandise hauler Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m. local time for an autograph session.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

Last year a wreck took you out of contention early at Chicagoland, but you had a stage win before that happened and have had success in the truck series there. What are your thoughts on Chicagoland Speedway as a whole?

“Chicagoland Speedway was a track last year where I had a really good car, won a stage and led laps, but then got caught in a wreck I really had nothing to do with, so it was unfortunate. I’m looking for redemption at Chicagoland for what happened last year, but also for what happened at Iowa Speedway two weeks ago. We had a fast car at Iowa, but a flat right rear tire ruined our day and ended the streak of top-five finishes we had going. We aren’t OK with that. I’m glad we’re getting back to it at Chicagoland since it is one of my favorite tracks on the circuit with how you can run up top there. I’ve had success in trucks at the track, but really want to have success in the Xfinity car there. This weekend will also be a sort of road map for what we want Homestead-Miami Speedway in the fall. We obviously want to win the race again in our No. 2 KCMG Camaro, especially since they will be in attendance this weekend, but we’ll also be working on some things we want to be able to use later in the season as well.”