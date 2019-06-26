TEAM CHEVY AT CHICAGOLAND: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

CAMPING WORLD 400

CHICAGOLAND SPEEDWAY

JOLIET, ILLINOIS

JUNE 30, 2019

BOWTIE BULLETS:

LARSON CONSISTENT AT CHICAGOLAND:

Kyle Larson, coming off a pole start and 10th-place finish on the Sonoma Raceway road course, leads active Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers with an average finish of 7.0 at Chicagoland Speedway. Larson, driver of the No. 42 McDonald’s Camaro ZL1, has three top-five and four top-10 finishes — with a best of second on July 1, 2018 — in five career starts.

CHEVY LEADS THE WAY IN WINNER CIRCLE VISITS:

Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with eight MENCS victories at Chicagoland Speedway. Chevrolet has powered five different drivers, paced by Tony Stewart’s wins in 2004, ’07 and ’11, to Victory Circle. Chevrolet won the inaugural MENCS race at the 1.5-mile oval in 2001. Six other times in MENCS history has Chevrolet won the inaugural race at one of the tracks currently on the schedule (Auto Club Speedway – ’97; Charlotte Motor Speedway – ’60; Daytona International Speedway – ’59; Indianapolis Motor Speedway – ’94; Kansas Speedway – ’01 and Watkins Glen International – ’57).

JOHNSON A FAST STARTER, FASTER CLOSER:

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1, leads active MENCS drivers with two pole starts at the 1.5-mile Chicagoland Speedway oval (2005, ’12). Overall, the seven-time MENCS champion has 26 poles and 227 top-10 starts in 420 races on superspeedways, which is almost as impressive as his 63 wins and 252 top-10 finishes. Johnson is a three-time runner-up at Chicagoland Speedway.

TUNE-IN:

NBCSN will telecast the Camping World 400 live at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, June 30. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

LEADERS OF THE PACK:

Tyler Reddick, a three-time winner in the No. 2 KCMG Chevrolet Camaro SS, leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship standings entering the June 29 race at Chicagoland Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). Stewart Friesen, driver of the No. 52 Chevrolet Silverado, is second in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series standings entering the June 28 race at Chicagoland Speedway (9 p.m. ET, FS1).

BY THE NUMBERS:

* Johnson leads active MENCS drivers with 695 laps led at Chicagoland Speedway.

* Kurt Busch, No. 1 Global Poker Camaro ZL1, is tied for the most starts at Chicagoland Speedway with 18.

* A Chevrolet driver has sat on the pole at Chicagoland Speedway seven times.

* Chevrolet has won 39 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships.

* Team Chevy drivers have scored 780 wins and 708 poles in MENCS competition.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – 7th IN STANDINGS:

What makes Chicago different from other mile-and-half tracks?

“The age of the surface is the fun part about it. The last couple times we’ve been there we’ve been able to move around and stuff, which is cool. I hope that with this package we are still able to do that and I think if so, it will be a fun race.”

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 GLOBAL POKER CAMARO ZL1 – 8th IN STANDINGS:

“I’m looking forward to Chicago, the worn-out asphalt, and trying to figure out where the best line will be. With this new package, it has allowed us to move around the racetrack and find the optimum grip level. So, we don’t know yet if it’s going to be a low, middle or high groove that will play out with the best lap times. Hopefully our car will navigate traffic well and we can continue to build the momentum from a solid run we had at Michigan a couple of weeks ago.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 – 10th IN STANDINGS:

Bowman’s thoughts on Chicago:

“Last year this No. 88 team brought a great car to the track. We unloaded pretty good and were really fast right off the truck. We missed it a little bit there for the race, but still got a nice top-10 out of the day. The last two 1.5-mile tracks that we have gone to this season, we have done the same thing. We unload pretty good and the guys just continue to make great changes throughout the weekend.”

Bowman on Comparing Chicago to Kansas:

“Chicago and Kansas are both really similar, but they drive extremely different. Chicago is kind of bumpy compared to Kansas. They would be a lot similar if they paved the track.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 – 14th IN STANDINGS:

“Chicago is really rough and probably the closest to Atlanta (Motor Speedway) of the tracks we have raced at so far this year. I’m excited to see where we are now to where we were earlier in the year with this being a low-grip track. It’s always hot there so we can count on that. The name of the game is always trying to stay hydrated for this type of race. With tire wear being a factor, we need to manage aggression level as well. With the way the car slides around there, you really have to manhandle the car. It’s more about managing your car and not putting yourself in a bad spot. I feel like it’s going to be a really interesting show there this weekend.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 MAXWELL HOUSE – USO CAMARO ZL1 – 21st IN STANDINGS:

“I’m looking forward to getting to Chicagoland Speedway this weekend. The 1.5-mile program at JTG Daugherty Racing has really seemed to take off this season. Chicagoland is really similar to Kansas Speedway, a track where we scored a top-10 finish earlier this season. We’re also honoring a special guest of Maxwell House and The USO this weekend on our Maxwell House Camaro ZL1, and I really want to be able to get a good finish as a small token of appreciation for all they do for us, and our freedom. I’m honored to have MSgt. Craig Thurman and his family at the track this weekend.”

RYAN PREECE, NO. 47 KROGER CAMARO ZL1 – 26th IN STANDINGS:

“I’m ready to head to Chicagoland Speedway and see what we can do in our Kroger Camaro ZL1 this weekend. The past several weekends have not gone the way we would have hoped, but we are not giving up and we keep working hard each week to continue to improve. Every week we are adding to our notebook, and I think once we start heading back to tracks we have already raced on this season, we’ll be able to see that improvement. While we haven’t raced at Chicagoland Speedway yet this season, it’s very similar to other 1.5-mile tracks that we’ve raced on, and I feel like we have some good things that we can bring and begin to turn our season around.”

Chevrolet Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2018): 39

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2018): 31

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2019 STATISTICS:

Wins: 1

Poles: 9

Laps Led: 1,021

Top-five finishes: 17

Top-10 finishes: 48

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 780 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 708

Laps led to date: 233,276

Top-five finishes to date: 3,986

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,220

Total NASCAR Cup wins by corporation, 1949 to date

GM: 1,114

Chevrolet: 780

Pontiac: 155

Oldsmobile: 115

Buick: 65

Ford: 782

Ford: 682

Mercury: 96

Lincoln: 4

Chrysler: 466

Dodge: 217

Plymouth: 190

Chrysler: 59

Toyota: 132

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.