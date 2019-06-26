Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 6.24-6.30

Toyota Racing

This Week in Motorsports – June 24 – 30, 2019

Toyota Racing On-Track this Week

· MENCS/NXS/NGOTS/ARCA: Chicagoland Speedway (Joliet, Illinois) – June 27-30

· NKNPSW: Douglas County Speedway (Roseburg, Oregon) – June 29

· USAC: Dirt Oval at Route 66 (Joliet, Illinois) – June 29

· POWRi: Lincoln Speedway (Lincoln, Illinois) – June 30

NASCAR National Series – MENCS | NXS | NGOTS

Truex Jr. Adds Another Win… Martin Truex Jr. earned his fourth win of the season and second-straight win at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday. It was the 23rd win of Truex’s career and the fourth consecutive season Truex has earned at least four victories during the season.

A Toyota Best… With the win over the weekend, Toyota has claimed 10 victories this season, which is the most wins through 16 events in Toyota’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) history. Truex and Kyle Busch have four wins each, while Denny Hamlin started the season with a Daytona 500 title and added another victory at Texas Motor Speedway earlier this season.

Coming Off a Great Weekend… At Sonoma Raceway, all five full-time Toyota MENCS entries finished inside the top-eight for the first time this season. It was the eighth time in Toyota history that the manufacturer has placed four drivers in the top five and the first time since Bristol’s fall event in 2017, with Truex (first), Busch (second), Matt DiBenedetto (fourth) and Hamlin (fifth) all finishing in the top five.

Success in the Windy City… Toyota has seen massive success at Chicagoland Speedway since joining the MENCS in 2007 with seven wins, including the last four events. Busch was the first winner for Toyota at the track in 2008, and he added another victory last season. Truex Jr. won back-to-back events in 2016 and 2017, and Hamlin added a win in 2015. Former Camry drivers Matt Kenseth (2013) and David Reutimann (2010) complete the run of victories.

Seven Wins for Xfinity… Toyota has also seen success in NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) competition at Chicagoland Speedway with seven wins. Current Toyota Cup driver Erik Jones won back-to-back events in 2015 and 2016. Busch has scored four NXS wins as well.

Busch Leads in Truck Wins… Busch’s success at Chicagoland continues through to the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS). In 10 NGOTS events, Busch has won five races (2016, 2014, 2013, 2010 and 2009). He is not entered in the event this weekend, so Busch will be unable add to his dominating statistics. Former Toyota driver Brett Moffitt won the event last season on his way to the NGOTS Championship.

Regional Stock Car Racing – ARCA | NKNPSW

Points Leader is the Reigning Event Winner… Current ARCA Menards Series points leader Michael Self is the reigning event winner in Chicago. Self led six Toyota drivers across the finish line in 2018 to score his third-career ARCA win. Self has added three wins so far this season.

Double Duty… Current NGOTS competitor Harrison Burton is entered in his fifth ARCA Menards Series race this season as well as competing in Friday night’s Truck Series event. Burton started the season with an ARCA win at Daytona International Speedway, but has never competed in the series at Chicagoland Speedway.

Halfway There… The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West (NKNPSW) heads to Oregon’s Douglas County Speedway where drivers will close out the first half of the NKNPSW season. Two Toyota drivers are battling for the series points lead with Derek Kraus leading Hailie Deegan by a mere one point. Kraus is the defending race winner at Douglas County Speedway where Toyota drivers have five wins in the last six races.

Midget Racing – USAC | POWRi

Seavey Closing the Gap in USAC… After winning Indiana Midget Week, Logan Seavey has climbed up to second place in his hunt for a second consecutive USAC National Midget title as the series heads to the Dirt Oval at Route 66 Friday night that will run in conjunction with this weekend’s NASCAR event. Seavey went from sixth to second on the strength of a win, two second-place finishes and a third-place result during the five-race Indiana Midget Week.

Seavey Stretching Out His Lead in POWRi…With six wins in the last eight races, Seavey has opened up a 370-point lead over Toyota teammate Tucker Klaasmeyer in the POWRi National Midget League standings. POWRi heads to Lincoln Speedway on Sunday night. Seavey (2017) and Klaasmeyer (2018) have combined to win the last two series’ championships.