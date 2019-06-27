Behind the Numbers: Daytona International Speedway to Deliver One of the Largest Fireworks Shows in the Southeast at the Coke Zero Sugar 400

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 27, 2019) – There will be plenty of fireworks on the track and in the sky at Daytona International Speedway for the 61st annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, July 6. The stars of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be doing battle door-to-door on the 2.5-mile tri-oval while Fireworks By Santore will deliver one of the largest fireworks shows in the Southeast following the checkered flag.

A tradition that began with the inaugural nighttime running of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event back in 1998, Fireworks By Santore, based in nearby Flagler County, will showcase a powerful 15-minute patriotic celebration that includes a one-minute, 45-second grand finale.

A crew of 10 will work seven days along the shores of Lake Lloyd to set up the show, which will be fired from 15 different locations using state-of-the-art digital firing equipment. Fireworks By Santore will utilize:

· Shells ranging in size from one inch up to eight inches

· More than 10,000 individual bursts

· 12,000+ pounds of explosive powder

· Enough control wire to circle the 2.5-mile tri-oval two and a half times

Types of shells included in the show range from the traditional Chrysanthemum, Peonies, Dahlias, Willows and Salutes to specialty shells such as Cube Pattern – which produce a 3-D box with the letters U.S. A. – Smiley Faces, Star Patterns, Double Rings, 4 Color Changing, Shell of Shells, Crossettes, Strobing Diadems, Twilight Glitters and vibrant new pastel colors. Other shells include Sweeping Rings, Sweeping Inward, Sweeping Outward, Mushroom, Jelly Fish, Cut Glass, Octopus, Kaleidoscopes, Diamond Screamers and Tourbillions.

In addition to the fireworks extravaganza, Fireworks By Santore will also assist in the driver introduction ceremony utilizing close proximity pyrotechnics and cryogenic effects and during the champion’s celebration in Gatorade Victory Lane by firing more than 30 pounds of custom-cut Coca-Cola bottle-shaped confetti in the air.

