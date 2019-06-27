Michael Self Speeds to Fifth ARCA Menards Series General Tire Pole Award of 2019 for Chicagoland Speedway Bounty 150

For the second consecutive week, Michael Self (No. 25 Sinclair Lubricants Toyota) will start from the General Tire Pole for an ARCA Menards Series race in the state of Illinois. Last week Self led the field to the green at WWT Raceway in Madison, and after a fast lap in qualifying for the Bounty 150 he will lead the field to the green at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet.

Self’s fast lap 30.436 seconds/177.421 miles per hour around the 1.5-mile tri-oval. Self edged out Ty Majeski (No. 22 Crestliner Ford), who timed in at 30.498 seconds/177.061 miles per hour.

“I have upped my pole production over every previous year in my career by five hundred percent,” Self said. “This is goes to Shannon Rursch and my guys who work these Sinclair Lubricants Toyotas. They are the ones who’ve turned me into a good qualifier.”

Self is the defending winner of the Bounty 150, and his starting position gives him optimism to make it two-in-a-row tonight.

“It’s all about who can make the right adjustments tonight when the track changes,” Self said. “This place changes a lot from day to night so Shannon and the guys will have to be ready to make some big changes every time we come down pit road.”

Riley Herbst (No. 18 Monster Energy/ORCA Coolers/Terrible Herbst/Advance Auto Parts Toyota) qualified third at 30.756 seconds/175.575 miles per hour. Hebst is driving for the team that won the WWT Raceway event with Ty Gibbs at the wheel. Austin Wayne Self (No. 32 Win-Tron Racing Chevrolet) was fourth at 30.905 seconds/174.729 miles per hour, and Harrison Burton (No. 20 Ruud Toyota) rounded out the top five at 30.923 seconds/174.627 miles per hour.

Tanner Gray (No. 54 Gray Motorsports/Valvoline/Durst, Inc. Toyota), Brey Holmes (No. 23 Techworks Trailers Chevrolet), Stefan Parsons (No. 28 KBR Development Chevrolet), Thad Moffit (No. 46 Performance Plus Motor Oil Chevrolet), and Scott Melton (No. 69 Melton McFadden Insurance Agency Ford) rounded out the top ten qualifiers.

Christian Eckes (No. 15 JBL Audio Toyota) and Travis Braden (No. 27 MatrixCare/Consonus Health Care/Liberty Village Ford) were not able to make a lap in qualifying due to mechanical issues. Both will start at the tail of tonight’s race.

The Bounty 150 will go green shortly after 8 pm ET live on FS1. ARCA for Me members can access free live timing & scoring, live chat, and live track updates at ARCARacing.com.