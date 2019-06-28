Ty Majeski scores dominating win in Bounty 150 at Chicagoland Speedway

Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway | Bounty 150 Race Recap

Team: No. 22 Crestliner Ford Fusion

Driver: Ty Majeski

Follow the Team: @ChadBryantRace; @tymajeski

Start: Second

Finish: 1st; Winner!; Running (100 | 100 laps completed)

Event Notes:

• Majeski opened his return to the ARCA Menards Series at Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway by leading practice Thursday afternoon at the 1.5-mile speedway.

• Majeski started second in his fifth ARCA Menards Series start of the season. He never ran worse than third the entire 100 laps.

• Minimal chassis adjustments allowed Majeski to keep his presence at the front of the field for a race-high 72 laps aboard the No. 22 Crestliner Ford Fusion.

• On older tires and battling a little bit of a tight race car, Majeski withstood challenges from his competitors on a Lap 81 restart and eventually pulled away to a 9.179 second triumph.

• In five ARCA races this season, Majeski has finished fourth, first, first, second and first respectively at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Michigan International Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway respectively.

• Majeski is slated to run just one more ARCA Menards Series race this season, the season-finale at Kansas Speedway on Oct. 18.

• The Bounty 150 marked Chad Bryant Racing’s fourth career ARCA Menards Series victory since acquiring the team from Cunningham Motorsports at the end of the 2017 season. Majeski’s teammate Joe Graf Jr. (No. 77 EAT SLEEP RACE Ford Fusion) earned his first career ARCA triumph and the team’s first victory at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway last August.

• Majeski’s teammate Graf Jr. finished 11th in a backup No. 77 EAT SLEEP RACE Ford Fusion.

Ty Majeski Quote:

“We’ve won all three races in a different way. “We didn’t have the best car at Charlotte and beat them on a couple of late race restarts, we got them in the pits at Pocono, we almost got them on fuel mileage at Michigan and we wore them out with the best car here tonight.

“I just wanted to hit my marks and keep the car out of trouble and bring it home. This is as much about showcasing Chad Bryant Racing and the stuff they build as it is showing the world what I can do and it would make me look horrible to throw away a car that dominant.

“Can’t thank my guys, Chad (Bryant), Paul (Andrews, crew chief) and Crestliner enough for the opportunity.”

ARCA Next Up: Menards 250 at Elko (Minn.) Speedway on July 12, 2019. For more on Ty Majeski, please like him on Facebook (Ty Majeski Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@tymajeski_) and Twitter (@TyMajeski). For more on Chad Bryant Racing, please like them on Facebook (Chad Bryant Racing) and follow them on Twitter (@ChadBryantRace). Also, visit the new ChadBryantRacing.com.

About Crestliner:

Located in Otsego, Minn., Crestliner boats and pontoons are crafted with an uncompromising mix of functional design, all-welded aluminum construction and a relentless commitment to excellence.

Since 1946 Crestliner has been making boats forged with strength and defined by durability.

As a world-wide leader, Crestliner continues to redefine the industry with boats built to last. A testament to our quality and craftsmanship, Crestliner has received the CSI Award of Excellence in Customer Satisfaction for Aluminum Outboard Boats for 11 consecutive years.

Learn more about Crestliner and its line of boats by visiting crestliner.com.