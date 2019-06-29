TEAM CHEVY AT CHICAGOLAND: Chris Buescher Breakout Session Highlights

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

CHICAGOLAND SPEEDWAY

CAMPING WORLD 400

TEAM CHEVY PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPT

JUNE 29, 2019

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 MAXWELL HOUSE – USO CAMARO ZL1 Media Breakout Session Highlights:

NEXT WEEK IS THE FINAL RACE AT DAYTONA THAT IS HELD ON INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND. WHAT DOES THAT WEEKEND MEAN TO YOU AND WHAT DO YOU THINK THAT RACE WEEKEND HAS MEANT TO NASCAR OVER THE YEARS?

“With Daytona being known for its big races, I definitely think it’s going to be something that’s going to be a loss to the racetrack. It’s cool to see all the paint schemes come out for our holiday weekends, especially for the Fourth of July. It’s always been a pretty neat weekend. I don’t think anything is going to lose its flare. With Daytona going to be a cut-off race next year, it will have its own different kind of drama and a whole different look going into the playoffs.”

SPEAKING OF DAYTONA, YOU HAD 2- FIFTH PLACE FINISHES THERE LAST SEASON. YOU’RE GOING IN THERE WITH A DIFFERENT PACKAGE NEXT WEEKEND. WHAT ARE YOUR EXPECTATIONS?

“I would say it will be pretty similar. The package at Talladega didn’t really change a whole lot with what restrictor plate racing is. I thought that the pack racing was the same. Some of your runs were a little bit different, but Daytona is also a lot tighter than Talladega. I don’t think it’s something that is going to throw a big curve for us at that race. I think it will be something similar and we have some good notes to go off of. We’ve got a good baseline and some more strategy to look at to try to figure out how to make sure the 500 result doesn’t happen in this one. We’ve got a good chance of going back out there and getting another top-five finish.”

IS THAT A RACE THAT YOU CIRCLE ON YOUR CALENDAR AS ONE THAT IS A POTENTIAL TO SNEAK IN THERE AND GET SOMETHING DONE?

“No, not for me. I look at Bristol as that opportunity. We can go there and pretty consistently get into the top-five and be able to pull something off there. You just have to have everything go right there at the end and be mistake-free at that point. Daytona and Talladega have the opportunity there, but it’s one that you go in to and keep a good attitude about it, hope you can get through all of the chaos that happens and not get caught up on a mistake of your own or a mistake of someone else. To me, there is so much luck that goes into those races. There’s a definite skill to it and there are drivers that have figured out how to be way above the rest of the field, but for me, there’s so much luck involved. It’s a place I don’t get too excited about I guess you can say. I try to go there, be positive about it and have a good time. At the end of the day, you have to have a lot of things happen the right way to come out with a good finish.”

YOU HAVE THREE- TOP TEN FINISHES SO FAR THIS SEASON. IS THAT A PRODUCT OF THE NEW AERO PACKAGE OR WHAT HAS MADE THIS YEAR A LITTLE BIT BETTER FOR YOU?

“That’s a product of hard work. Everyone back at the shop through the off season worked extremely hard trying to be ready for this package, be ready for the season, better our cars and just have something that is ready to hit the ground running. We did that. With all of the support that we had from Kroger, Bush’s Baked Beans, and Scott Products, it’s something that we’ve been able to build our program up each year over the past couple of years and we are getting results out of it. We’ve been able to get some really good finishes and actually miss out on a handful of others that we ran within the top ten. It’s the most competitive I’ve been in my Cup career and I’m just really thankful for the opportunity and the effort everyone has put in to get to this point right now. I can’t say just because of the change in the package is what has helped us the most, but it’s really come down to the fact that we’ve put in the hard work to be ready for it and it’s paying off.”

HOW DO YOU SEE THE REST OF THE SEASON AS YOU GET TOWARDS THE PLAYOFFS? DO YOU THINK YOU CAN MAKE A RUN FOR IT?

“We can. It is hard, it will be very hard to get to that point. We have a lot of work to do. We are in a window where it is feasible and we have the possibility to get there. That’s pretty awesome at this point. A win would fix everything and make it much easier. We could have had a couple of things go our way, Daytona being one of them. It is cool to be talking about it. That was one of our long-shot goals at the beginning of the season; to be able to make the playoffs. It might be a little bit of a long-shot, but it can be done. We’ve been steadily working our way up in points since Talladega. We’ve had a lot of comebacks and good finishes at different racetracks, which is really cool. A lot of places that have been challenges for us in the past we’ve been able to turn around, so that’s excellent as well.”

