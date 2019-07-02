Chastain Ready to Make History in Hometown as Kaulig Racing’s Third Entry

Ross Chastain Notes:

10th Career Start at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Best Start at Daytona International Speedway: 6th (Spring 2019)

Best Finish at Daytona International Speedway: 6th (Summer 2017)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Daytona International Speedway: 4th (Summer 2017 & Spring 2019)

Best Finish at Daytona International Speedway: 7th (Spring 2018)

Quote:

“Hey guys, (I’m) excited to get back home to Daytona International Speedway this weekend. I get to go back home and race in a third entry for Kaulig Racing. I can’t thank Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice and everybody enough for giving me this opportunity. The (No.) 16 car – it’s going to be something that’s never been done before. Kaulig Racing, a third car. Having teammate like AJ Allmendinger, Justin Haley and Tyler Reddick in the RCR camp to draft with is something we can build off of our previous superspeedway races. I just want to learn, hopefully have good track position all day and try to get a fourth of July victory down in Daytona.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th(2017) and 12th(2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.