Haley Looking for Speed in the Sunshine State

Justin Haley Notes:

Third Career Start at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Best Career Start at Daytona International Speedway: 4th (Spring 2019)

Best Career Finish at Daytona International Speedway: 17th (Spring 2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Daytona International Speedway: 4th (Summer 2017, Spring 2019)

Best Finish at Daytona International Speedway: 7th (Spring 2018)

Quotes:

“We just came off a strong run at Chicagoland Speedway where we had two Kaulig Racing cars in the top ten for the second time ever. This week, we’re going to one of Kaulig Racing’s favorite, and a personal favorite of mine, Daytona International Speedway. It’s going to be a special Fourth of July weekend for us. We’ve got a close, personal friend of Kaulig Racing, Sgt. First Class Jackson, riding on the windshield for this race. I’m looking forward to it – we’ve always been fast at the superspeedways, so I can’t wait to unload in the sunshine state and see what speed we’ve brought.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th (2017) and 12th (2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com .