Stenhouse Jr – Daytona Advance – Fifth Third Bank

Team: No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17team, @Stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Daytona International Speedway

Stenhouse has 14 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) with an average starting position of 17.3 and average finishing position of 18.4.

In 14 starts, Stenhouse has scored one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Last year in the Coke Zero Sugar 400

After a dominating performance picking up two stage wins, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was forced to settle with a 17th-place finish after leading 51 laps in Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

In the Points

Stenhouse currently sits in the 19th position, 58 points out of 16th place, with nine races remaining before the Playoffs kick off.

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of Dec. 31, 2016, the Company had $142 billion in assets and operates 1,191 full-service Banking Centers, including 94 Bank Mart® locations, most open seven days a week, inside select grocery stores and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. As of Dec. 31, 2016, Fifth Third also had a 17.9 percent interest in Vantiv Holding, LLC. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Dec. 31, 2016, had $315 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $31 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on Daytona:

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Daytona. Jimmy Fennig has been working really hard on our superspeedway cars since we left Talladega. Our success in past races at Daytona definitely gives us confidence heading into this weekend. A win this weekend would be huge as it would lock us into the playoffs.”