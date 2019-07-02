Top Silverado Camping Parts | The Haul

Get Your Silverado Camping Ready!

PAOLI, Pa. (July 1st, 2019) – In this episode of AmericanTrucks’ “The Haul” YouTube Series, host Joe Dick selects his favorite camping gear for Chevy Silverado owners. Whether you are camping, tailgating, or just trying to have some fun during an off-road excursion, this video offers a few excellent suggestions to make your time with your truck, away from home, an enjoyable one.

Silverado parts included in this video: UnderCover Ultra Flex Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover, Smittybilt High-Performance Air Compressor, Barricade 3 in. Bull Bar, Smittybilt 2 in. Receiver Hitch Rack, ARB 82 Quart Fridge Freezer, Rightline Gear Full Size Truck Tent, Rightline Gear Truck Bed Air Mattress, Husky GearBox Under Seat Storage Box, Rugged Ridge All-Terrain Front & 2nd Row Floor Mats, Covercraft Carhartt SeatSaver Front Seat Covers, & Covercraft Carhartt SeatSaver 2nd Row Seat Cover.

View it here: http://www.americantrucks.com/the-haul-news-july2019-3.html

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanTrucks

AmericanTrucks is regarded as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers providing parts and accessories for F150, F250, Ranger, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the best parts with support from genuine truck experts. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and customer service. Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.