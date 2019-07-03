Cox Returns to Modified Racing After Two Decades

A new face will join the the Pro-4 Modified Series at New Hampshire’s Hudson International Speedway on July 21st for the Jim Darlington Memorial when Indianapolis racer Stephen Cox attempts to qualify for the event.

The Hoosier veteran will wheel the black 104+ Performance Octane Boost #21 modified of long time team owner Dan Meservey, Sr. on Hudson’s 12-degree banking. The Pro-4 Modified organization opened competition in 1978 and has since become New England’s premier touring series for four-cylinder, lightweight open wheel cars. Hudson International Speedway’s quarter-mile bullring opened in 1946

Cox’s last win in open wheel modifieds came in the IMCA series in the 1990’s, when he captured the checkered flag at Indiana’s Benton County Speedway. Soon thereafter, he moved on to compete in the Hooters Pro Cup stock car series and score two GT-2 road racing championships, leaving modified racing behind.

“The Pro-4’s have been around for a long time, so it’s really an honor to be invited up to New England to race with the division’s top drivers,” said Cox, who seeks his 24th career victory at the event. “Dan (Meservey, Sr.) spent a lot of time with me on the phone, sort of coaching me along and telling me what to expect from these cars. I’m looking forward to meeting some new people and enjoying a great series at a track that’s completely new to me.”

Cox will get just one practice session prior to the start of the Jim Darlington Memorial, running in the ultra competitive Unlimited division.

Coming off a third place finish at NCM Motorsports Park’s road course three weeks ago, Cox will return from New Hampshire and begin preparations for stock car competition in Ohio. In early August the Super Cup Stock Car Series returns to one of his favorite tracks – Midvale Speedway – where Cox set a track record in 2016 and won in 2017.