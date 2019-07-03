Sports can be so much fun to engage with, especially from a fan’s point of view. There is so much energy that goes into each sport, and it’s ideal for those who love competition. NASCAR racing especially is filled with adrenaline making it exciting to watch. If you’re a fan of racing, then you’re likely knowledgeable about what it takes to win as well as what a respectable sport it is. Some of the things that make it intriguing include seeing some of the fastest cars zoom down the track and watching some of your favorite players behind the wheel. Having said that, here is how you can prepare for your first NASCAR race.

Choose the Right Race

To begin with, the first step in preparing for your first NASCAR race is choosing the right one. Several take place a year, so pick one that’s most accessible to you as well as one you’re likely to enjoy. A few take place every month, but here are a couple of races that you can anticipate.

Coke Zero Sugar 400: On Sunday, July 6th, 2019, you could attend Coke Zero Sugar 400. It’s taking place at Daytona International Speedway in the sunshine state of Florida.

Go Bowling at the Glen: If you’re free on Sunday, August 4th from 3 pm then attend this NASCAR race at Watkins Glen International in New York.

Bojangles Southern 500: Located at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on Sunday, September 1st this is a playoff race that you don’t want to miss. You can book your hotel ahead of time. There are also VIP tickets available for purchase.

Plan Your Trip

Once you’ve booked your tickets, it’s time to plan your trip make a decision about how you’ll be getting to the destination as well as where you’ll be staying. In the case that you’re traveling by road, ensure you plan your journey and know what route you’re taking. If you are in the passenger’s seat, bring along activities that are likely to keep you engaged. You could download a few of your favorite games or play lottery online. You want to make the journey there just as exciting as the actual race itself.

Dress Comfortably

When attending your first trackside race, be sure to wear comfortable clothing. When choosing the shoes to bring along, especially, you want to know that you can stand wearing them for a couple of hours. In terms of the clothing you pick, check what the weather forecast says and bring appropriate clothing based on that. It’s always good to have other options in case the weather changes its mind.

Stay A few Days

The good thing about going to a NASCAR race is that it’s a chance for you to explore a new city if it isn’t in your hometown. Make it a short vacation by staying a few days extra if possible so that you can take in the surrounding environments. The day after the race, you could go sight-seeing and buy some souvenirs as well.