TEAM CHEVY AT DAYTONA 2: Rain Cancels Qualifying

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES
DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY
COKE ZERO SUGAR 400
TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING NOTES AND QUOTES
JULY 5, 2019
Qualifying for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENSC) race at Daytona International Speedway was cancelled due to inclement weather at the 2.5 mile track.
The full line-up for Saturday’s race has been set by owner points:
TOP FIVE IN STARTING ORDER:
POS. DRIVER
1st Joey Logano (Ford)
2nd Kyle Busch (Toyota)
3rd Brad Keselowski (Ford)
4th Kevin Harvick (Ford)
5th Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)
TOP FIVE TEAM CHEVY DRIVERS IN STARTING ORDER:
POS. DRIVER
7th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1
8th Kurt Busch, No. 1 Global Poker Camaro ZL1
9th Alex Bowman, No. 88 Valvoline Patriotic Camaro ZL1
12th William Byron, No. 24 Axalta Patriotic Camaro ZL1
13th Kyle Larson, No. 42 Credit One Bank Camaro ZL1
NBC will telecast the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway live at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, July 6. Live coverage can also be found on NBCSN Sports Gold, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
About Chevrolet
Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.