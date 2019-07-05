TEAM CHEVY AT DAYTONA 2: Rain Cancels Qualifying

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

COKE ZERO SUGAR 400

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING NOTES AND QUOTES

JULY 5, 2019

Qualifying for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENSC) race at Daytona International Speedway was cancelled due to inclement weather at the 2.5 mile track.

The full line-up for Saturday’s race has been set by owner points:

TOP FIVE IN STARTING ORDER:

POS. DRIVER

1st Joey Logano (Ford)

2nd Kyle Busch (Toyota)

3rd Brad Keselowski (Ford)

4th Kevin Harvick (Ford)

5th Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)

TOP FIVE TEAM CHEVY DRIVERS IN STARTING ORDER:

POS. DRIVER

7th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1

8th Kurt Busch, No. 1 Global Poker Camaro ZL1

9th Alex Bowman, No. 88 Valvoline Patriotic Camaro ZL1

12th William Byron, No. 24 Axalta Patriotic Camaro ZL1

13th Kyle Larson, No. 42 Credit One Bank Camaro ZL1

NBC will telecast the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway live at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, July 6. Live coverage can also be found on NBCSN Sports Gold, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

