Haley wins the rain shortened Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

By
SM Staff
-
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 07: Justin Haley, driver of the #77 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 07, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Justin Haley inherited the lead under caution when Kurt Busch made his final pit stop after NASCAR initially declared they would go back to green the next lap.  NASCAR then red flagged the race with 33 laps to go due to more lightning strikes within an eight-mile radius of the Daytona International Speedway and then later declared official due to rain.

Haley was declared the winner of the rain delayed and rain shortened Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.  The 20-year-old Indiana native driving for first-year team Spire Motorsports in the No. 77 Fraternal Order of Eagles Camaro ZL1 led only one lap and captured his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win in only three starts. Haley becomes the fourth driver in the modern-era to win within their first three starts in the cup series.

“It’s absolutely a blessing. Its pretty incredible that I have so many great people around me that have given me this opportunity to come here to this level and stage that we are performing on. Obviously Todd and my family have done a great job, but the Fraternal Order of Eagles has given me this opportunity with Spire Motorsports and its truly a blessing. I never even saw myself running a Cup race until I got a call a few months ago to do Talladega. It’s just unreal and I don’t know how to put it. I don’t know how to feel.” Haley said.

William Byron finished second, Jimmie Johnson third, Ty Dillon fourth and Ryan Newman finished fifth.

“It took us a little while to get to the front from the back and finish second. So that was good.” Byron said. “I would have liked to go back racing and win it the way I wanted to, but our team did a great job this week managing all the chaos and finishing second with a back-up car is pretty good.”

Joey Logano won stage one and Austin Dillon won stage two.

Kevin Harvick got a run in the tri-oval on Brad Keselowski with 18 laps to go in Stage 2. Harvick turned Keselowski into the outside wall, eliminating Keselowski and Daniel Suarez from the race.

“I know we got to three-wide at the top of three and it looks like Kevin gave me a real straight push. I don’t know. It just took off on me.” Keselowski said.

The bad weather headed in during the third and final stage of the race and the intensity also picked up.

While running in the outside line, Clint Bowyer pulled down to pass Austin Dillon for the race lead. Dillon followed and Bowyer got into the back of him causing him to spin, collecting the front runners on lap 118.

“I guess he didn’t want me to pass him. I don’t know. I got under him and he blocked, and we got together, I got off of him, moved down and got off of him and here he comes back down even more and just finally wrecked us all. That’s just part of racing like this.” Bowyer said.

“Originally, off of turn four, I thought me and the 9 would be able to get by the 11. But the 9 wasn’t clear. I really thought it was urgent with the lighting and the rain coming. So I jumped up there and had a good push from the 14 and my plan as soon as I cleared the 11 was to cut left and get down again to get with my Chevy teammates. It’s really unfortunate because I had a really fast American Ethanol Chevy.” Dillon said.

The series heads to Kentucky Speedway next Saturday July 13th for the Quaker State 400 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 18
Race Results for the 61st Annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 – Sunday, July 7, 2019
Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL – 2.5 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 160 Laps – 400. Miles

Fin Str No Driver Team Laps S1Pos S2Pos Stage3Pos Pts Status
1 34 77 Justin Haley(i) Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet 127 0 0 0 0 Running
2 12 24 William Byron Axalta Patriotic Chevrolet 127 0 3 0 43 Running
3 14 48 Jimmie Johnson Ally Chevrolet 127 0 7 0 38 Running
4 23 13 Ty Dillon GEICO Military Chevrolet 127 0 0 0 33 Running
5 18 6 Ryan Newman Roush Performance Ford 127 0 0 0 32 Running
6 30 32 Corey LaJoie Shine Armor Ford 127 0 0 0 31 Running
7 11 10 Aric Almirola Smithfield Anytime Favorites Ford 127 0 0 0 30 Running
8 25 95 Matt DiBenedetto Procore Toyota 127 0 0 0 29 Running
9 31 36 Matt Tifft # Ron Jon Surf Shop Ford 127 0 0 0 28 Running
10 8 1 Kurt Busch Global Poker Chevrolet 127 0 0 0 27 Running
11 33 0 Landon Cassill(i) Jacob Companies Chevrolet 127 0 0 0 0 Running
12 37 52 JJ Yeley DriveSmartWarranty.com Ford 127 0 0 0 25 Running
13 28 34 Michael McDowell Long John Silver’s Ford 127 0 0 0 24 Running
14 2 18 Kyle Busch Interstate Batteries Toyota 127 0 0 0 23 Running
15 29 43 Bubba Wallace United States Air Force Chevrolet 127 0 9 0 24 Running
16 20 21 Paul Menard Menards/Dutch Boy Ford 127 0 0 0 21 Running
17 22 37 Chris Buescher Scott Comfort Plus Chevrolet 127 0 0 0 20 Running
18 24 8 Daniel Hemric # Cessna Chevrolet 127 0 0 0 19 Running
19 39 62 * Brendan Gaughan(i) Beard Oil Distributing/South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet 126 0 0 0 0 Running
20 13 42 Kyle Larson Credit One Bank Chevrolet 126 0 6 0 22 Running
21 9 88 Alex Bowman Valvoline Patriotic Chevrolet 126 0 2 0 25 Running
22 5 19 Martin Truex Jr. Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER ATVs & Boats/USO Toyota 126 10 0 0 16 Running
23 17 20 Erik Jones Sport Clips Toyota 125 0 0 0 14 Running
24 19 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Fifth Third Bank Ford 125 2 8 0 25 Running
25 1 22 Joey Logano Shell Pennzoil Ford 125 1 10 0 23 Running
26 6 11 Denny Hamlin FedEx Office Toyota 125 8 0 0 14 Running
27 40 53 * Joey Gase Connected Claim Services/Action Restoration Chevrolet 125 0 0 0 0 Running
28 35 51 BJ McLeod(i) Jacob Companies Ford 124 0 0 0 0 Running
29 4 4 Kevin Harvick Jimmy John’s Ford 124 4 0 0 15 Running
30 38 27 * Ross Chastain(i) Xchange of America Chevrolet 122 0 0 0 0 Running
31 36 96 * Parker Kligerman(i) TRD 40th Anniversary Toyota 121 0 0 0 0 Accident
32 26 47 Ryan Preece # Kroger Chevrolet 119 0 0 0 5 Accident
33 21 3 Austin Dillon American Ethanol Chevrolet 118 0 1 0 14 Accident
34 16 14 Clint Bowyer Mobil 1/Rush Truck Centers Ford 118 7 5 0 13 Accident
35 7 9 Chase Elliott NAPA Batteries Chevrolet 118 5 4 0 15 Accident
36 10 12 Ryan Blaney BodyArmor Ford 118 3 0 0 9 Accident
37 32 15 Quin Houff The Elease Project Chevrolet 108 0 0 0 1 Running
38 27 38 David Ragan MDS Transport Ford 86 0 0 0 1 Accident
39 3 2 Brad Keselowski Miller Lite Ford 85 9 0 0 3 Accident
40 15 41 Daniel Suarez Haas Automation Ford 83 6 0 0 6 Accident

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here