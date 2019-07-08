Record Rack® Wildlife Feed Expands Sponsorship with Spencer Boyd

The Premium Game Feed Brand Will Serve as Primary Sponsor for Kentucky

Concord, NC (July 8, 2019) – Spencer Boyd Racing is proud to announce associate partner Cargill’s Record Rack® premium game feed brand has expanded their partnership with their driver, Spencer Boyd. Boyd will pilot the No. 20 Record Rack® Chevrolet Silverado this Thursday under the lights at Kentucky Speedway. The partnership between Spencer Boyd Racing and Record Rack® has been a growing relationship that dates back to last season.

“I am so thankful for the relationship that I have grown with the folks from Record Rack®,” states Boyd. “Everyone knows that I am a huge advocate for the outdoors and the relationship I have with Record Rack® just makes sense. I have personally been using Record Rack® for years and the results are second to none. Not only is the product easy to use, but it’s easy to find at your local Tractor Supply Co. Off the race track, I have had the opportunity to do some incredible things with Record Rack® like going hunting with Veterans from the ‘Bucks for the Brave’ Campaign and having a show truck out at RFD – TV’s The American Rodeo. I think it’s safe to say that the expansion of Record Rack’s ® partnership is going to stand out like hunter orange in Kentucky.”

The Sportsman’s Choice® line of products include wildlife feed for deer & elk, turkey & gamebirds and pond & trophy fish. Record Rack® like “Golden Deer Nuggets™” and “Sportsman” products help attract and grow a bigger class of bucks. Whether you’re a wildlife watcher looking to see more deer on your land, or an avid sportsman looking to bring in a trophy, they’ve got the right feed to meet your goals.

Wildlife marketing lead for Record Rack®, commented on the expanded partnership, “When the opportunity arose for us to become the primary sponsor on Spencer’s truck, we could not pass it up. NASCAR is such a great market to reach outdoor enthusiasts and Spencer is such a great advocate for Record Rack®. We are very excited to see that No. 20 Record Rack® Silverado Thursday night.”

Record Rack® will make their primary sponsorship debut with Spencer Boyd and the Young’s Motorsports No. 20 Silverado this Thursday. The Buckle Up in Your Truck225from Kentucky Speedway can be seen live on Thursday, July 11th on FS1. Race coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on MRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90. For more information and to stay up to date on all things Record Rack®, make sure to like ‘Sportsman’s Choice & Record Rack Feed’ on Facebook.

About Cargill

Cargill’s 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 153 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.