Ryan Truex Rides into Kentucky Speedway with Multi-Platinum Duo Florida Georgia Line / ShopFGL.com Partnership Featured on JRM’s No. 8 Car

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 8, 2019) – Ryan Truex will ride into Kentucky Speedway this weekend with a fresh car design. JR Motorsports and the No. 8 team have joined forces with MULTI-PLATINUM superstar duo Florida Georgia Line to create a fresh spin on an old-school look with the classic red and gold paint scheme. The design inspiration came from the timeless liveries of motorsport legends Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Tim Richmond.

Keeping fans revved-up, FGL is celebrating the team-up with a brand new t-shirt for their fan-favorite tune “Speed of Love” as featured on their current album CAN’T SAY I AIN’T COUNTRY (BMLG Records). The one-of-a-kind shirt is their take on the Chevrolet car, and is available now at their merch store ShopFGL.com. Fans can use promo code GORYAN20 for a special discount now through Friday, July 19.

“I’ve been anxious to get back behind the wheel of this No. 8 car ever since we had such a strong run back in Phoenix,” Truex said. “To be able to do it with Florida Georgia Line and ShopFGL.com is awesome. We have a great relationship with FGL’s Tyler (Hubbard) and Brian (Kelley), who are currently on their CAN’T SAY I AIN’T COUNTRY TOUR. I think everyone agrees that Country music and NASCAR fans are synonymous with each other, which makes this a perfect relationship. I love the look of this throwback scheme and can’t wait to unload at Kentucky.”

The Kentucky event marks Truex’s second race of the 2019 season. His lone start for JRM came in March when he drove the No. 8 to the team’s season-best finish, a second-place effort at ISM Raceway.

The No. 8 is currently ranked 12th in owner points on the strength of four top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.

The Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway airs on Friday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.



ABOUT FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE:

Amassing the best-selling digital Country single of all time (SoundScan) with 11X-PLATINUM breakout “Cruise,” GRAMMY-nominated duo FGL have been making history since 2012. As the first Country act to achieve RIAA’s DIAMOND certification (10 million copies sold) and holding the longest reign on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart (50 straight weeks) with 5X PLATINUM, #1 “Meant to Be” with Bebe Rexha, the global superstars have topped 8.9 billion streams, exceeded 33.6 million track downloads, and sold more than 4.6 million albums worldwide. FGL’s fourth studio album CAN’T SAY I AIN’T COUNTRY (BMLG Records) features their chart-rising single “Talk You Out of It” and PLATINUM, #1 “Simple” (16th #1 overall as artists). Playing to millions of fans spanning massive arena and stadium headline tours, they’re currently on the CAN’T SAY I AIN’T COUNTRY TOUR and will reprise FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE LIVE FROM LAS VEGAS due to popular demand, with FGL Fest also upcoming. Honored by the AMAs, CMA Awards, Billboard Music Awards, CMT Music Awards, and ACM Awards, their creative empire also includes thriving business initiatives: Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey, FGL HOUSE, meet + greet, Tree Vibez Music, and Tribe Kelley.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the management company and racing operation for Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’s 15-time Most Popular Driver and winner of 50 NASCAR-sanctioned races. Now in its 18th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports races in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it won championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also competes in Late Model competition and owns four championships in regional late model divisions. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.