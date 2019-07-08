Talladega Superspeedway Offers Special $69 Ticket Package in Honor of 50 Years of Speed!

Includes One 1000Bulbs.com 500 Ticket & One Commemorative 50th Anniversary T-shirt

TALLADEGA, Ala. – In honor of Talladega Superspeedway’s 50th anniversary event, NASCAR’s “Super” Superspeedway, which opened its doors in Alabama in 1969, announced today a special ticket package that includes a “$69” ticket for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event (Oct. 13) and a commemorative 1969 ‘Dega T-shirt.

The $69 ticket and T-shirt package, which is offered for a limited time, gives fans the opportunity to experience the most competitive racing on the planet while decked out in official ‘Dega swag. To take advantage, fans can visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/1969 or call 855.518.RACE (7223). The 50th anniversary package includes the following:

One (1) Lincoln Grandstand Ticket (between the exit of Turn 4 and the entrance to pit road) for the 1000Bulbs.com 500, the second event in the Round of 12 in the series playoffs. Anyone holding a Sunday ticket will also have access to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert featuring Alabama native and country artist Riley Green.

One (1) commemorative, one-of-a-kind 50th anniversary Talladega Superspeedway T-shirt.

Fans must present their ticket(s) and T-shirt Voucher(s) at the Main Ticket Office during regular race week operating hours in order to redeem their shirt. For fans who have already purchased a ticket to the 1000Bulbs.com 500 and would like to add the T-shirt to their existing order can call 855.518.RACE (7223) to purchase a T-shirt directly. This exclusive 50th anniversary T-shirt will not be sold onsite during race weekend or online at PitShopGear.com, fans must purchase directly from the track. It is available to package purchasers and existing ticket holders only.

The 1000Bulbs.com 500 will be part of the NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader weekend (Oct. 11-13) that will also feature the Sugarlands Shine 250 for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, a staple at the historic track since 2006. The Talladega tradition began on September 14, 1969, when the track – then known as Alabama International Motor Speedway – hosted its first NASCAR premier series event with Richard Brickhouse coming home the winner in a winged Dodge built for speed.

In addition to celebrating 50 Years of Speed, the culmination of Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar will occur this October and will allow fans to be immersed into the sport of NASCAR with the one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience (TGE). It will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities and will offer FREE Wi-Fi presented by Xtreme Concepts, Inc. Fans with a TGE admission will also be treated to incredible $4 or less Value-Priced Concessions (with the exception of the $9 Big One Meatball). For more information on Transformation, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway – which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles) as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The track, along with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, announced last year Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar. The approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. Full completion of the modernized project is scheduled for October 2019. Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.