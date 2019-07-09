DGR-Crosley – Gander Trucks Advance: Kentucky Speedway

Dylan Lupton will be making his second NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start of the season this weekend as DGR-Crosley heads to Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky. Lupton will be behind the wheel of the No. 15 Toyota Tundra on Thursday for the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225.

Lupton’s first-career start on a 1.5-mile track with the Gander Trucks occurred just two weeks ago at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., where he went on to collect a 10th-place finish. With 35 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Lupton has ten speedway starts under his belt. He has one previous start at Kentucky Speedway which occurred in 2015.

Thursday’s 150 lap race will be the second of six races at DGR-Crosley for the 25-year-old Wilton, Calif. native. Lupton will also be competing at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, ISM (Ariz.) Raceway and the season-finale at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

The Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 will broadcast live at 7:00 p.m., ET on FS1.

Lupton on Kentucky: “I can’t wait to get back in a DGR-Crosley Tundra this week at Kentucky Motor Speedway. Much like Chicagoland, I haven’t been to Kentucky in a long time, but I’m looking forward to the opportunity to go there and hunt ourselves another top-10 finish. I think my communication with my crew chief Blake [Blainbridge] is very solid and together we can improve our effort from Chicagoland and look ahead towards our remaining races.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 17 Academy Sports and Outdoors/Railblaza Toyota Tundra

Tyler Ankrum will pilot the No. 17 Academy Sports and Outdoors Toyota Tundra at Kentucky Speedway this weekend for the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225. The 150-lap race will mark Ankrum’s seventh NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start with DGR-Crosley this season and his first start at the 1.5-mile track in Sparta, Ky.

Out of Ankrum’s seven starts this season, five of those have been on various 1.5-mile speedways. Ankrum secured his career-best finish at Texas Motor Speedway, a SMI, Inc. sister track to Kentucky. The finish occurred during his second start at the track, Ankrum and the No. 17 team earned themselves a third-place finish after leading nine laps. Ankrum averages a 12th-place finish over the five 1.5-mile track starts this season.

