HFR NGOTS Kentucky Preview

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar International Chevrolet Silverado

Kentucky NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 2, Best finish: 2nd

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 12, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 7, Top 10s: 8, Laps Led: 146, Poles : 1, Stage wins: 2

Notes:

– Stewart Friesen will carry a special decal on the hood of the No. 52 this weekend to promote the Orange County Fair Speedway Centennial race. There is a $100,000 prize to the winner of the Modifieds August 15, 16 and 17 with country music superstar Tim McGraw kicking things off on Wednesday August 14 at the House of Power.

– Friesen and the no. 52 team will utilize chassis no. 320 this weekend in Kentucky. This chassis is a brand new addition to the HFR team.

– Friesen enters the weekend second in points, 52 points behind the leader.

Quote:

“I really like racing at Kentucky. We were really good there last year and battled for the win. The GMS Fab shop has done a great job giving us fast trucks and I know we’ll have a good one this weekend. We keep learning as a team and I know that first win is coming, hopefully this is our week for perfect execution and we will end our night in victory lane.”

ABOUT HALMAR FRIESEN RACING

Halmar Friesen Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with driver Stewart Friesen. More information can be found at https://halmarracing.com/ and https://stewartfriesen.net/.