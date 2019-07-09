Jeb Burton – Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 Race Advance

Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 | Kentucky Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 Alsco/State Water Heaters Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Jeb Burton

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @JebBurtonRacing

Jeb Burton on Racing at Kentucky: “I’m excited for the opportunity to join Niece Motorsports at Kentucky Speedway this week,” said Burton. “It’s always fun to get in one of these trucks, and I know this Niece team has been building a strong truck for Thursday night’s race. I’m thankful for partners like Alsco and State Water Heaters that have invested in me and allow me to do what I love.”

Burton at Kentucky: Thursday night’s race at Kentucky Speedway marks Burton’s third start in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series at the track. In his two previous starts coming in 2013 and 2014, Burton qualified no lower than 11th. His best finish of ninth came in 2013.

Burton has two NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, with his best finish of eighth in 2013.

Burton also has one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Kentucky Speedway, which came in 2015.

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet will represent Alsco and State Water Heaters this week at Kentucky Speedway.

Alsco was the first to offer linen and uniform rental services when founder, George A. Steiner, transformed a Lincoln, Nebraska, towel delivery route into a thriving commercial linen business, now headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Alsco has been an industry pioneer since 1889, blazing the trail for the laundering and delivery of ready-to-wear uniforms, starting with aprons and then moving on to every type of workwear application imaginable. Alsco also invented the continuous roll towel dispenser and pioneered the use of on-site garment lockers.

State Water Heaters, a brand of State Industries, Inc., is a leading manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters. State offers over 500 water heater products, and has consistently developed new technologies to ensure longer product life.

Based in Ashland City, Tennessee, State has seven water heater manufacturing plants. Hundreds of distribution centers across the United States ensure efficient service to State’s national customer base of residential homeowners, wholesalers, contractors, and other members of the engineering community.

All State products are backed by customer technical support and durable tank and parts warranty.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Kyle Benjamin, Jeb Burton, and Timothy Peters. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.