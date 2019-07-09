Ross Chastain – Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 Race Advance

Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 | Kentucky Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Niece Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Ross Chastain on Racing at Kentucky: “I’m looking forward to getting this No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet back on track,” said Chastain. “It’s been a good month, and I’m looking to keep that momentum going this weekend in Kentucky. We’re working hard to get into the top-20 in points and trying to win some more races before the playoffs start.”

Making the Playoffs: A solid performance at Chicagoland Speedway moved Chastain into 24th-place in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series (NGOTS) point standings, just 10 points outside of the top-20.

Chastain has two victories this season, with one counting towards playoff eligibility. Chastain must move into the top-20 in NGOTS point standings within the next four races in order to be eligible to compete for the championship.

Chastain at Kentucky: Chastain has four NGOTS starts at Kentucky Speedway, with his most recent coming in 2017.

In addition, Chastain has eight NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, with six top-20 finishes.

The Alva, Florida native also has one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start to his credit at Kentucky Speedway, which came last season.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Kyle Benjamin, Jeb Burton, and Timothy Peters. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.