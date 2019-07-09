THE QUAKER STATE 400 PRESENTED BY WALMART TAKES A TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE AT KENTUCKY SPEEDWAY

The 9th annual Quaker State 400 throws it way back, giving race fans all the feels with activities and memorabilia that showcase Quaker State’s long-standing motorsports history

Houston – July 9, 2019. Quaker State is proud to host the 9th annual Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, part of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS), at Kentucky Speedway. The triple-header motorsports weekend is headlined by the Quaker State 400, the final race on the 1.5-mile tri-oval speedway taking place on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 7:30PM EST and will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network.

“The Quaker State 400 is the longest running race entitlement partnership in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, as we currently enter our ninth year,” said Carlos Maurer, President of Pennzoil-Quaker State Company. “To celebrate Quaker States’ more than 100 years in motorsports, we decided to get the fans involved by allowing them to vote on, and ultimately decide which of three throwback paint schemes Paul Menard would sport during Saturday evening’s race. Keeping on the throwback theme, throughout the weekend, fans can visit the Quaker State Pit Stop Fan Zone outside the track to check out some truly historic Quaker State race cars and priceless memorabilia!”

2019 Race Fan Experiences:

The Quaker State Pit Stop Fan Zone will be buzzing with nostalgic motorsports racing history, including Quaker State memorabilia (signage, race team gear, advertisements) and vintage race cars from Quaker State driving legends: Tony Pedregon’s 2004 Chevy Camaro Funny Car Brett Bodine’s 1992 Ford Thunderbird driven in the 1992-93 season Steve Kinser’s 2004 Popeye 75 th Anniversary Sprint Car



To celebrate Kentucky Speedway’s 20th anniversary and honor the brand’s over 100-year history, Quaker State designed three throwback paint schemes inspired by famous Quaker State drivers and their cars. Leading up to the race, fans had the chance to bring back a piece of racing history by voting online for their favorite paint scheme of years past. The winning design, Steve Kinser’s 2005 Quaker State Sprint Car that earned his record-setting 20th World of Outlaws championship, won fans’ hearts all over again, and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford Mustang, driven by Paul Menard, will don the design during the Quaker State 400.

In the center of the display will be a replica Quaker State 400 trophy where fans can capture the feeling of being in victory lane with family and friends and take the perfect photo using #QS400.

Fans in the area can spin the prize wheel for a chance to win Quaker State branded swag or enter for a chance to win a custom Quaker State racing helmet signed by Paul Menard.

Fans attending the race will receive a Quaker State-green rally towel as they enter the gates, while supplies last. Race-goers will be encouraged to show their support for their favorite drivers by waving their towel from the time they approach the starting line until they take the checkered flag.

Quaker State ‘VIPs’:

Tommy Pike Customs will have four of its custom builds on display, including: a 1969 Ford F100 aka “The Quaker State Truck”, a 1971 Ford Bronco, a 2017 Toyota Tundra and a 2019 Jeep Wrangler JL.

Lowrider Magazine will have a presence in the footprint to showcase some low rider vehicles. Fans will have the opportunity to meet and take photographs with Lowrider Magazine’s editor in chief, Joe Ray. Additionally, Lowrider Magazine will be teasing a custom build they’ll be working on with Quaker State before debuting the vehicle at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas in November 2019.

On Saturday, Quaker State Fishing League Worldwide pro-angler Jimmy Houston will host an open fishing hour onsite at the track demonstrating how to cast a line like a pro, sign autographs and answer fan questions.

In addition to the Quaker State footprint, on Thursday, July 11, Quaker State and Hagerty will host a car show which is expected to feature about 100 vehicles! Enthusiasts and fans are encouraged to showcase their vehicles and enter into the car show to be judged and awarded recognition from some of Quaker State’s celebrity judges including Tom Cotter from Barn Find Hunters, Tommy Pike of Tommy Pike Customs and Joe Ray, Editor in Chief of Lowrider Magazine.

Quaker State makes it its mission to provide motorists with products that offer the value that they desire and expect. To stay up-to-date on the latest Quaker State activities, be sure to ‘Like’ the official Quaker State Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/QuakerState) and follow Quaker State on Twitter (www.twitter.com/QuakerState).

About Quaker State®

Quaker State® motor oil has a 100-year history as a leader in consumer automotive products and vehicle care. Quaker State is among the industry’s most innovative motor oil brands and offers a full line of products to meet vehicle engine needs. Quaker State is one of the first brands to develop high mileage engine motor oil. For more information about the full line of Quaker State products, visit www.quakerstate.com.

About Shell Motorsports

Shell Oil Company is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 20,000 people working to help tackle the challenges of the new energy future. The Shell downstream organization manages a portfolio of top-quality brands, including the No. 1 selling premium gasoline, Shell V-Power® NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline, No. 1 selling gasoline, Shell Nitrogen Enriched Gasolines, and Pennzoil®, the No. 1 selling motor oil brand in America.

Shell’s motorsports technical alliances around the world provide a testing ground for fuel and lubricant technologies and products in demanding road conditions. The knowledge Shell and Pennzoil gain through these alliances helps address tomorrow’s world mobility energy challenge with efficient solutions that power and protect motorists around the globe. http://www.shell.com http://www.quakerstate.com

About Kentucky Speedway

Owned by Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (SMI), Kentucky Speedway is a 1.5-mile tri-oval located in Sparta, Kentucky just 35 miles south of Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky. The track attracts fans from the Tri-State area of Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and beyond. Entering its 20th season of racing, the speedway hosts all three national NASCAR series.

In July, the venue will present the ninth running of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart. Prior to 2011, Kentucky Speedway hosted stand-alone NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series races. Currently, all three races take place in a July NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

The venue also is home to many other special events throughout the year including concerts, driving schools, car shows, and fitness runs.