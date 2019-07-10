Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net – Kentucky Speedway – Race Advance

Event: Quaker State 400 (Race 19 of 36)

Venue: Kentucky Speedway (Sparta, KY)

Format: Three Stages – Stages End: Lap 80, 160, 267 = 400.5 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday, July 13 at 7:30 PM ET on NBCSN and PRN

Exuberant. That’s how Corey LaJoie and the Go Fas Racing team are feeling after a remarkable weekend at Daytona. Both parties have a lot to be proud of headed into the weekend in Kentucky for a different kind of derby.

Charlotte, NC native Corey LaJoie may only have one Cup Series start in the Bluegrass State, but he has a good deal of knowledge about the 1.5-mile track with experience also competing in the Xfinity Series, Gander Outdoors Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series.

He doesn’t just have starts at the Sparta, KY track, though. Three of those four races ended with top-17 finishes – including a 2013 victory in ARCA driving the No. 17 Ford.

It was September 21, 2013 when LaJoie led the final 33 laps to score what would be his third win in five starts that year, finishing 2.564 seconds ahead of second-place. He started 13th and battled the likes of Chase Elliott and Erik Jones before coming out on top.

Only eight Cup Series events have been held at the Sparta, KY venue since the elite series first visited the track in 2011.

After last appearing as a primary sponsor at Dover in May, longtime Go Fas Racing partner Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net holds the weekend with their crisp orange and gray colors taking over the No. 32 Ford Mustang.

Corvettes are all they do, so whether you’re looking for a complete interior for your vintage ’58 Corvette or a performance accessory for your ’09, they have the Corvette part you need and the expertise you want.

Fans of LaJoie and the No. 32 Go Fas Racing team are invited to meet LaJoie, the GFR team, and the Keen family at the Keen Parts headquarters in Cleves, Ohio on Saturday, July 13 from 11:00AM-12:30PM. Fans can snag an autograph, photo and chat with the crew!

Catch the Quaker State 400 on Saturday, July 13 at 7:30PM ET on NBCSN.

LaJoie on the upcoming weekend at Kentucky Speedway:

“It’s really nice to have the CorvetteParts.net car back on track! It’s been a few weeks since we’ve raced this great looking scheme. We have a few new updates to our cars this week so I’m really hoping that will help us pick up our 1.5-mile program, which was already pretty strong. The PJ1 spread across the top of the track should make for an interesting dynamic as well over the next few weeks and I hope that helps us move around a little bit. Obviously, we want to capitalize on the momentum coming from last week to give Tom and TJ Keen a solid finish!

LaJoie MENCS career highlights at Kentucky Speedway:

Starts: 1

Start: 31st

Finish: 31st

In the Rearview Mirror: Coke Zero Sugar 400

Daytona proved to be a night for the books as LaJoie scored a career-best finish of sixth. The result is also GFR’s best-ever finish competing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Going into the weekend, the team had a goal of avoiding the ‘Big One’ and bringing the No. 32 Shine Armor Ford home in one piece in the top-15. The organization did just that and more, nearly securing a top-5. The lineup was set per the NASCAR Rule Book after weather would force the cancelation of qualifying on Friday evening – placing the No. 32 in the 30th position for the start of the 400-mile race. For much of Stage One, the team opted to stay back and be ready to steer through any collison, should the ‘Big One’ happen in the opening Stage. Before the closing of Stage One, crew chief Randy Cox called LaJoie to the No. 32 stall for fuel only. Continuing to play it safe for the final laps of Stage One, the Shine Armor team would finish 26th. Under the Stage break, the GFR Ford returned for a fresh set of Goodyear Eagles and additional fuel. Sticking to the original plan to lay back and be ready once a multi-car crash came out – expected at tracks like Daytona and Talladega – the No. 32 was 32nd in the opening laps of Stage Two. Before concluding the Stage 26th, the Shine Armor Mustang would navigate around a crash, still without any damage. The GFR crew made a four-tire change and a fuel-up before going green for the final Stage. As weather began to become a concern and the action intensified, LaJoie was running in the 25th position with 50 laps to go in the postponed event. Soon after, the ‘Big One’ would strike. Following the strategy, LaJoie drove right around it, advancing all the way up to the eighth position. The No. 32 came for another visit to top off on fuel and new tires, just before the race would be halted for weather. After an attempt to get back racing, another lightning strike would hit within a close proximity forcing the drivers to exit the cars again. The race would be called official with 33 laps to go, while LaJoie was in the sixth position.

————————————————————–

About Our Team

About Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net:

Corvettes are all they do, so whether you’re looking for a complete interior for your vintage ’58 Corvette or a performance accessory for your ’09, they have the Corvette part you need and the expertise you want. For your Corvette exterior, they got you covered bumper-to-bumper. They even have emblems, moldings, grilles, bumpers and brackets, fiberglass, exterior trim and weather stripping. For the interior, they have steering wheels, seats, dash pads, consoles, carpeting, door panels, seat belts, interior trim and fasteners. Under the hood, they’ve got it all from air cleaners to exhaust systems, air conditioning, radiators, and valve covers all the way down to the decals and correct fasteners to bolt it all back together. For more information, please visit www.corvetteparts.net

or call 1-844-Tom-Keen.

Get Corey LaJoie Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @coreylajoie on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Corey a “like” on Facebook – “@CoreyLaJoieRacing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.coreylajoieracing.com .

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.