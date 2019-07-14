RCR Post Race Report – Kentucky 400

Austin Dillon Shows Speed and Earns Stage Points in the No. 3 AAA Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Before Mechanical Issues at Kentucky Speedway

Finish: 35th

Start: 9th

Points: 22nd

“The AAA Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was really fast to start the race today at Kentucky Speedway. We were able to run within the top-five for much of the first two Stages and earn Stage points, which is definitely an improvement over last year. We have speed, and that’s a testament to all of the hard work RCR and ECR is doing. Unfortunately we had transmission and alternator issues today and spent time in the garage making repairs. I hate breaking stuff, but when you do, this No. 3 team just keeps working and never gives up. We’re going to get this monkey off our back and we’ll be just fine.” -Austin Dillon

Daniel Hemric and the No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Team Showcase Their Never-Give-Up Attitude at Kentucky Speedway

Finish: 24th

Start: 6th

Points: 24th

“Our No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was faster than our 24th-place finish indicates tonight at Kentucky Speedway. Starting in the top 10 was a positive step for this team, and it was great to earn Stage points at the conclusion of Stage 1. Throughout Stage 2, we chipped away at the lead and gained solid ground until we were assessed a stop and go penalty during our pit stop on lap 150. The penalty put us two laps down, but we kept fighting and grinding it out because there’s no quit in this team. It wasn’t the finish we hoped for, but I know we have a resilient group that will be ready to rebound next weekend in New Hampshire.” -Daniel Hemric