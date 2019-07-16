GFR, LaJoie eager for second half of the season after ‘some very good results’ in the first half

MOORESVILLE, NC (July 16th, 2019) — Nineteen races are now official and the Go Fas Racing organization has had a very respectable first-half of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. Driver Corey LaJoie started his first season with the organization off with an 18th-place finish at the prestigious Daytona 500. LaJoie wheeled the now-famous Old Spice Mustang for the crown-jewel, which returned for a second appearance the following weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The No. 32 had a relatively solid showing during the West Coast Swing at Las Vegas and Phoenix finishing 27th and 26th, respectively, representing Prospr and Schluter Systems.

Fast forward to Talladega, the 27-year-old tied the best finish of his career at the time, 11th, piloting the Schluter Systems Ford, after starting from the 36th position. Following that finish up a few weeks later, LaJoie brought home a top-25 (22nd) at Kansas, also with the orange Schluter colors on board.

LaJoie undeniably made a statement when he scored a 12th-place result with Superior Logistics at the 1.5-mile oval of Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600.

“Finishing 12th in the 600 at Charlotte was a true testament of the hard work the guys at Go Fas Racing put forth and the fast cars they’re putting together back at the shop,” remarked LaJoie.

The third generation racer would continue the positive results within the top-25 when the series visited the Irish Hills of Michigan in June for the FireKeepers Casino 400. At the checkered flag, the Harvest Investments team would end the day in 23rd, a great finish for a track of that size for the family-owned team.

The 18th race stood to be the best race of all thus far, for both LaJoie and the GFR team. Representing Shine Armor, LaJoie scored his career-best finish and the team’s best-ever finish by placing sixth in a rain-shortened Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

“I’m pretty happy with where we’re at as a team at the halfway point of the year,” commented LaJoie. “We’ve had some trying weekends but we’ve also had some very good results. Randy and I will continue to build our notebook to keep overachieving versus some of our competitors and keep grabbing as many points as possible every race.”

Thirteen different paint schemes have decorated the No. 32 Ford over the stretch of the first-half of the season: Old Spice, Prospr, Schluter Systems, Hartford Gold Group, Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net, DUDE Wipes, Freedom Hard, Superior Logistics, Visone RV/Wildcat Adventures Off Road Park, Harvest Investments, Motion Group/GM Nameplate, CoinLotto.com and Shine Armor.

“We’ve had some incredible partners come on board so far this season, in addition to our returning partners,” stated General Manager Mason St. Hilaire. “We as a company were excited about the new rules package, but we weren’t quite sure how it would turn out for us. We’ve been able to stay on the lead lap more and we’ve been able to put a good racing product out there. We’ve had a lot of great finishes the first half of the season, 11th at Talladega, 12th at Charlotte, and a 6th place finish at Daytona. We feel that our mile and a half program has once again been elevated and we’ve been working hard as a group to collect data to continue to get better each race that we go to and we look forward to seeing what the second half has in store for our race team.”

Headed into the 20th race of the year, the Charlotte, NC native has three top-12s and six top-25s this season and sits 29th in the standings.

The organization as a whole looks to continue building on the positives they’ve constructed in the first nineteen events this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

Catch the 301-lap race on Sunday, July 21 with coverage on NBCSN at 3:00 PM ET.

