Stenhouse Jr – Loudon Advance – Fastenal

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @Stenhousejr @FastenalRacing and @Roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Stenhouse Jr. has 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with an average starting position of 22.5 and average finishing position of 20.8.

In his 11 starts, Stenhouse has scored two top-10 finishes.

Last Time at New Hampshire

After a rain delayed start to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race on Sunday afternoon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. solidly ran in the top-15 for a majority of the race before cutting a right-front tire that ultimately forced him to settle with a 30th-place finish.

New Hampshire Native

Our Interior Mechanic, Chris Church, a diehard Boston Red Sox fan, grew up in Haverhill, MA, which is a little over an hour from NHMS.

Red Sox Game

Stenhouse Jr. will throw out the first pitch during Wednesday’s night Boston Red Sox game versus Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Fastenal Racing Fan Club

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its eighth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at New Hampshire:

“New Hampshire is a fast one-mile track with multiple grooves. We’ve been decent there in the past. Last year, I thought we had a top-15 car but cut a tire late in the race. Track position is key, so qualifying will be important on Friday. With the forecasted high temperatures on Sunday, the track is going to be slick so it should be an exciting race.”