First 5 Mods for your 2009-2018 RAM 1500

Joe Dick Picks His First 5 RAM Mods

PAOLI, Pa. (July 17th, 2019) – In this episode of AmericanTruck’s (AT) “The Haul” YouTube Video Series, host Joe Dick picks his first 5 mods for the 2009-2018 RAM 1500. With the growth in popularity and sales volume of RAM trucks nationally, Joe selects 5 must-have products from AT’s catalog to make your RAM stand out from the crowd!

“A lot of these products are classics that are just SO engrained that I’m guilty of overlooking them. I honestly forgot just how perfect the products on the list are. It’s good to get some core mods in front of the camera for the newcomers at AT to see and hopefully, build on!” –Joe Dick

Parts featured in this video: Barricade Pioneer Aluminum Running Boards, Borla Stinger S-Type Dual Exhaust System w/ Black Tips – Rear Exit, Supreme Suspensions 2 in. Front / 1.5 in. Rear Pro Billet Lift Kit, Rough Country Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Bed Cover, XD Machete Satin Black 5-Lug Wheels – 20×9, & Nitto Ridge Grapplers 33×12.5R20LT.

Watch it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/the-haul-ram-july2019.html

